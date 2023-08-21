Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has said there “were lots of positives” to take from their scoreless draw away to Coleraine in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership on Saturday.

The east Antrim side dropped to third in the early standings after Cliftonville and Linfield both enjoyed weekend wins.

Speaking to Larne’s media team, Lynch said: “I’m trying to work out whether it’s a point gained or two dropped.

"I felt we were okay at times, heavy elements of looking like our old selves again and passing the ball, then there were times when we dropped below the standards we had set.

Larne and Coleraine played out a 0-0 draw on August 19. (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press).

"We’d a difficult day with regard injuries and suspensions and having to chop and change our back three and all that goes with that. Great credit for the players for dealing with that and keeping a clean sheet. There were lots of positives in there today.”

Next up for the reigning Irish Premiership champions is an away trip to face Cliftonville on Saturday (5.30pm).

Lynch added: “Cliftonville are flying, scoring goals and not conceding goals, probably getting a big crowd at Solitude getting behind them- that’s a game we’ve to relish. We’ve to grab it by the scruff of the neck. We’ll work hard with a game plan and give it our best shot.”

Larne’s east Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers fell to a 4-0 defeat away to Cliftonville.

Ben Wilson opened the scoring for the north Belfast outfit on 6 minutes before Ronan Doherty scored from the spot on 24.

Wilson had the home team 3-0 up at the break following his second on 42.

Rory Hale completed the scoring on 65.

Speaking to the club’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “The game passed too many people and I’m not happy about it.

"I thought Cliftonville were really good. They played the ball well. They looked sharp. All credit to them.”

Carrick travel to Crusaders on Tuesday (7.45pm) before an away tie against Linfield on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades recorded a 2-1 win over Portadown at Dixon Park in the Playr Fit NIFL Championship on Saturday.

The visitors went 1-0 up on 3 minutes through Ryan Mayse, but Ballyclare turned it round through Gary Donnelly on 63 minutes and Calvin McCurry on 81.