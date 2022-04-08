Pre-season victory ‘another stepping stone’ in ladies’ team’s development

JP Coogan’s side got the victory in a pre-season clash with Lisburn Ladies on April 3 at Dunmurry Rec’s Ashley Park.

Gracie Conway found the net twice in the first half for the south Antrim outfit, with the scoreline remaining like this until the final whistle.

Commenting on social media after the game, a club spokesperson said: “A great performance from our girls.

In action during the pre-season friendly on Sunday between Lisburn Ladies and Ballyclare Comrades Ladies. Picture: Paul Harvey

“Our first victory over a Premier League team and another stepping stone in our development as a team and club.”

Meanwhile, the club’s Under 15 side also tasted victory by defeating Cliftonville Ladies 6-2 in the South Belfast Youth League Girls’ Divisional Cup on Sunday.

The female club was formed following an amalgamation with Carnmoney Ladies FC with the new Ballyclare teams being unveiled at the start of the year.

