Proud night for Ballymoney's Brad Lyons with international debut for NI
It was a proud night for former Coleraine FC midfielder Brad Lyons who made his international debut for Northern Ireland last night (Tuesday).
26-year-old Lyons from Ballymoney is now playing for Kilmarnock and has helped ‘Killie’ beat both Celtic and Rangers this season, scoring the winning goal against the latter.
The former Ballymoney Youths midfielder played 87 minutes of the narrow defeat to Slovenia. In a post on social media, Coleraine FC said: “Our Brad. We are very proud of you. Keep up the great work.”