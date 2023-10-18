Register
Proud night for Ballymoney's Brad Lyons with international debut for NI

It was a proud night for former Coleraine FC midfielder Brad Lyons who made his international debut for Northern Ireland last night (Tuesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
Northern Ireland’s Brad Lyons with Slovenia’s Timi Elšnik during Tuesday’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/PresseyeNorthern Ireland’s Brad Lyons with Slovenia’s Timi Elšnik during Tuesday’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
26-year-old Lyons from Ballymoney is now playing for Kilmarnock and has helped ‘Killie’ beat both Celtic and Rangers this season, scoring the winning goal against the latter.

The former Ballymoney Youths midfielder played 87 minutes of the narrow defeat to Slovenia. In a post on social media, Coleraine FC said: “Our Brad. We are very proud of you. Keep up the great work.”

