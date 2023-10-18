26-year-old Lyons from Ballymoney is now playing for Kilmarnock and has helped ‘Killie’ beat both Celtic and Rangers this season, scoring the winning goal against the latter.

The former Ballymoney Youths midfielder played 87 minutes of the narrow defeat to Slovenia. In a post on social media, Coleraine FC said: “Our Brad. We are very proud of you. Keep up the great work.”