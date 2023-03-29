Mossley Park will see the installation of a brand new floodlit 3G pitch as well as an upgrade of changing facilities as part of a proposed £1.6m scheme recently approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s hoped that the scheme can be progressed with match funding from a £5.59m fund earmarked for Northern Ireland through The Multi -Sport Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund, which is funded through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports and managed by the IFA."

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross recently visited the venue where he met up with club officials and players from Mossley Football Club.

Ald Ross said: “I welcome the new 3G facilities with floodlights which will allow increased match and training capacity, provide an all-weather surface, and ultimately benefit the local clubs, schools, and community groups.”

Ian McCafferty, Dan McWilliams, Stephen Lecky, Ald Stephen Ross, Ronnie Burns and Jonny Reilly.

