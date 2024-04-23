Rangers FC return to Portrush with one-day Soccer Academy Camp for young footballers

Rangers Football Club is to hold a May Day training camp in Portrush for young footballers.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The camp will be held at Seaview Park, Causeway Street, on Monday, May 6. There will be two categories of camp available:

Outfield and goalkeepers ages 5 – 14 from 10am – 2pm and Broxi Bears ages 3 and 4 years from 10am – 11am.

To book tickets, log on to tickets.rangers.co.uk or contact 07523 928990 or email [email protected]. This one-day Soccer Academy Camp is sure to be popular so book quickly.

Related topics:Portrush