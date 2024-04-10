Rathfriland Rangers Reserves who have reached the final of the Wilmor Johnston Cup. They will lock horns with Hanover Reserves in Friday night’s decider at Holm Park. All support welcome!

In terms of league form in the Reserve Championship the fortunes of both clubs could barely be more contrasting, as Rathfriland continue to push at the top end of the division for a second successive league title, while the Portadown outfit languish at the foot of the table.

Justin Brown’s boys will be strong favourites going into this one against a team that has only one league win under its belt this season.

Despite their league form Hanover are there on merit with three away wins out of four on their route to the final, most notably against Oxford Sunnyside Reserves with a semi-final home win to one of the league contenders Coagh Utd Reserves.

Alan Shaw and Phil Darby, sponsors of the game v Coagh Utd.

Rathfriland’s notable scalps on their way to the final included a 3-1 home win against last year’s finalists Seapatrick Reserves and an impressive 5-2 away win to Lurgan Town in the semi-final.

Rathfriland FC have been blessed with fantastic support from the local community, especially over the last few years, and would call on everyone to come out in large numbers to support the boys.

This is a chance for the players and the fans to make it another memorable occasion for the club!

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE

Captain John Dickson lifted the Wilmor Johnston Cup a year ago.

TOBERMORE UTD 2 RATHFRILAND RANGERS 2

Third-placed Rathfriland Rangers travelled to second bottom Tobermore Utd on Saturday for a PIL league fixture in what were very blustery conditions at Fort William Park.

The first goal of the game came from Rathfriland’s Jack Barbour culminating from a good move up the right hand side on 44 minutes.

Straight away from a cross the Tobermore number four scored from only three yards out to level the scores at 1-1 on the stroke of half-time.

The second-half never really got going but Rathfriland made it 2-1 on the hour with good foot work from Jonathon Scannell, and a neat ball to Jordon Hayes who scored with a well controlled side foot shot.

Just when it looked like three points on their travels for Rathfriland, Tobermore again scored from a corner at the near post to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute of the game.

Overall, not the result The Whites were after against a team from the lower part of the league, which now leaves them in fourth spot in the PIL table.

​SWIFTS

Rathfriland Swifts created an upset on Saturday with a 4-2 home win against league leaders Banbridge Rangers.

The visitors took the lead through Berry on 22 minutes, but the Swifts drew level through Zach Annett on the half hour, but Paisley put Banbridge Rangers in the lead again two minutes later to make it 2-1.

Two yellow cards a minute either side of half-time resulted in Rangers’ Chris Chambers receiving his marching orders allowing Rathfriland to take advantage within 10 minutes through Lee McDowell levelling the scores at 2-2.

Zach Annett gave the home side the advantage on the hour with his second goal of the game, while Sam McCallister rounded off the scoring five minutes later making it 4-2.

FIXTURES

Rathfriland Rangers: Saturday, April 13 – home to Portstewart in the PIL, kick-off at 3pm.