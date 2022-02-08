Rangers teach Larne Tech OB a lesson

Rangers Reserves player Shea Byrne holds up the ball against Hanover Reserves

Rathfriland Rangers 3 Larne Tech OB 0

Rathfriland Rangers hosted Larne Tech OB at a wet and windy Iveagh Park on Saturday claiming a 3-0 win in a key Premier League fixture, the visitors fresh from a convincing 3-1 win over Crumlin Star last week.

Rathfriland started well in the blustery conditions and pressurised Larne with Adam Neale going close.

Rathfriland Rangers' Lee Newell presses for the ball against Larne Tech OB

On the 21st minute some good play on the left from the returning James Costello forced the visiting keeper to parry the ball out to Lee Newell to fire home the opener. Rathfriland continued to control the game with Ruairi Fitzpatrick causing the Larne full back problems.

Half time: 1-0.

With the wind now on their backs in the second half Rathfriland piled on the pressure and doubled their advantage in the 51st minute when Fitzpatrick was on hand to score with a low shot past the keeper.

The result was put beyond doubt on the 72 min when Fitzpatrick made a run towards the box, appeared to be fouled and injured, however he cleverly dragged the ball back and shot inside the right hand post to make it 3-0. Rathfriland managed the game out well to notch up an impressive three points.

Goalscorer Ruairi Fitzpatrick on the ball for Rathfriland Rangers against Larne Tech OB

Team: Johnny Parr, Daniel Devlin, Jack Graham, Ruiari Fitzpatrick, Andy Kilmartin, Lee Newell, Adam Neale, Jesse Carson, Brian Johnston, James Costello, Matthew Holloway.

Subs: Stephen Greene, Sam McCallister, Scott Ward.

Reserves share spoils in eight goal thriller

Rathfriland Rangers

Reserves 4 Hanover

Reserves 4

Rathfriland Rangers Reserves took a share of the spoils in their Reserve Championship league fixture against Hanover Reserves at a wet and blustery Ingram Park.

Rathfriland took the lead with a great strike from Caolan Teer to make it 1-0 as early as the eighth minute of the game. Amazingly this was to be the only goal in the first half – no one could have predicted the second period.

The industrious Shea Byrne made it 2-0 for Rathfriland within three minutes of the restart but the gap was reduced in the 55th minute with the visitors pulling a goal back to make it 2-1.

The Rathfriland boys regained their two goal cushion when top scorer Adam Loughlin fired home to make it 3-1 but almost unbelievably it was 3-2 within a minute.

The Portadown outfit had their proverbial tales up and not only went on to equalise but went 4-3 up with two quickfire strikes.

The home side hadn’t finished either and soon were back in it with Jamie Fitzpatrick levelling at 4-4 in this topsy turvey match.

The drama wasn’t over yet with Rathfriland awarded a penalty in the dying embers of the game but the Hanover goalkeeper saved it to make the final score 4-4.

Overall a dramatic end to end game in difficult playing conditions – with both teams at some point holding the lead maybe they will think a draw was a fair result.

Team: Adam Rowland, Mark Bronte, Zach Annett, Grant MacPherson, John Dickson, Thomas Ingram, Ben Johnston, Adam Loughlin, Shea Byrne, Caolan Teer, Joshua Ingram.

Subs: Keelan Toner, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Eoghan Travers.

Rangers home to

Ballynahinch

Rathfriland Rangers this Saturday host Ballynahinch Olympic in another home league fixture at Iveagh Park.

Rangers have been on a fine run of form and will be hoping they can continue that with another three points this weekend. Kick off 2pm.

Rangers reserves

home to Lurgan Town

Rangers Reserves this Saturday will host Lurgan Town in a Reserve Championship league fixture at Ingram Park. The visitors sit just above Rathfriland in the league and have only been beaten twice in the league campaign all season. A tough fixture but Rathfriland will be hoping for the three points after last weekend`s dramatic 4-4 home draw. Kick off 2pm.

Swifts away

to Lower Maze