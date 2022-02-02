Rathfriland Reserves overturn Coagh United in cup

Coagh United Reserves 1 Rathfriland Rangers

Reserves 2

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weakened Rathfriland Rangers Reserves made the long journey to Coagh in the first round of the Wilmore Johnston Cup.

Terry Toal keeps possession of the ball for Rathfriland Swifts

With the game played in breezy conditions playing good football was difficult and Coagh had the better of the early chances with Adam Rowland in goal tipping a fine headed effort over the bar and saving low to his left shortly afterwards.

The hosts did open the scoring on the 20th minute when their striker collected a long ball rounded Rowland and finished from a tight angle. Rathfriland, playing into the breeze started to create a few chances with Sam Johnston hitting the side netting and firing wide when well placed.

Rathfriland were denied what look like a clear penalty on the 30th minute but benefitted from a similar decision when new signing Grant McPherson’s goal saving challenge could have been penalised.

Shea Byrne did equalise before the break when he latched onto a Mark Bronte through ball and slid the ball under the advancing keeper. Half-time 1-1.

Rathfriland Swifts' Jerome Travers closes in on the Amabassadors number two

Rathfriland made a tactical change at half-time bringing on Thomas Ingram after a long injury layoff but with neither team getting control of the game Coagh had a couple of decent chances to score.

The turning point of the game came on the 68th minute when Shea Byrne was running full tilt to collect the ball and got a nudge in the back from Coagh’s defender that send him flying off his feet and into the boundary wall.

After a worrying few moments and treatment from both physios Shea bravely returned to the fray with only cuts and bruises.

This seemed to spark the whole team to life and two minutes later Sam Johnston fired in a fine 20 yard left footed strike to put Rathfriland into the lead.

Byrne then tortured Coagh down the left wing breaking clear to hit the side netting and pinging a shot off the crossbar before putting through stand in striker Alex Scott only for him to be adjudged wrongly off side. Full time 1-2.

A hard fought but deserved win on the day keeps the reserves on track for silverware.

Team: Adam Rowland, David Gilmore, Mark Bronte, Zach Annett, Grant MacPherson, Jervis McCaul, Jack Casey, Adam Loughlin, Shea Byrne, Joshua Ingram, Sam Johnston.

Subs: Alex Scott, Thomas Ingram, Justin Brown.

Rathfriland Swifts 7 Ambassadors Reserves 0

Rathfriland Swifts hosted bottom of the table Ambassadors Reserves on Saturday in a Reserve Division 2 league fixture and came away with the points after a handsome 7-0 victory at a blustery Ingram Park.

The Rathfriland boys took the lead as early as the first minute of the game when Ally Wilson floated in a free kick to make it 1-0 and the lead was soon doubled when Stephen Greene powered in a second to make it 2-0 on the quarter hour mark.

The visitors created little to test Dillan Magill in the Rathfriland goal and further goals for the Swifts from full backs Allen Ervine and Callum Donnan and then young Jordan Hylands made it 5-0 by the half time whistle.

Less activity in terms of goals in the second period but Caolan Teer continued with his recent good goalscoring form to make it 6-0 before the scoring was finished with an own goal leaving the final score at 7-0 to Rathfriland against the basement team.

Overall another impressive performance from the Rathfriland boys which leapfrogs them to third place in the league after a run of fine results.

Team: Dillan Magill, Stephen Greene, Callum Donnan, Allen Ervine, Terry Toal, Jerome Travers, Scott Ward, Conan Power, Ally Wilson, Caolan Teer, Jordan Hylands.