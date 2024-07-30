Redman Testimonial a Stormin affair
Tony 'Stormin' Gorman, now first team coach with Letterkenny Rovers, will be in the dugout this weekend as his Donegal League side provide the opposition for Portadown FC in the Ross Redman Testimonial match.
Ross returned to the Ports last summer, after spells with Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United.
He began his career with his home town club having previously had a ten year spell from 2007-2016 under his uncle, the legendary Portadown manager Ronnie McFall.
Niall Currie brought Ross back home and after 382 appearances across both spells at Shamrock Park he is richly deserving of a testimonial game and the opportunity for the fans to say thank you for his services.
