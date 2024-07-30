Redman Testimonial a Stormin affair

By Trevor ClydesdaleContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 09:23 BST
Former Ports hero Tony Gorman returns to Shamrock Park on Saturday to pay tribute to another fans favourite.

Tony 'Stormin' Gorman, now first team coach with Letterkenny Rovers, will be in the dugout this weekend as his Donegal League side provide the opposition for Portadown FC in the Ross Redman Testimonial match.

Ross returned to the Ports last summer, after spells with Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United.

He began his career with his home town club having previously had a ten year spell from 2007-2016 under his uncle, the legendary Portadown manager Ronnie McFall.

Ross Redman.

Niall Currie brought Ross back home and after 382 appearances across both spells at Shamrock Park he is richly deserving of a testimonial game and the opportunity for the fans to say thank you for his services.

