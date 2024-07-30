Redman Testimonial a Stormin affair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Ports hero Tony Gorman returns to Shamrock Park on Saturday to pay tribute to another fans favourite.

Tony 'Stormin' Gorman, now first team coach with Letterkenny Rovers, will be in the dugout this weekend as his Donegal League side provide the opposition for Portadown FC in the Ross Redman Testimonial match.

Ross returned to the Ports last summer, after spells with Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He began his career with his home town club having previously had a ten year spell from 2007-2016 under his uncle, the legendary Portadown manager Ronnie McFall.

Ross Redman.