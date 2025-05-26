Reigning Bessbrook Cup champions Villa Rovers book their place in the final

Villa Rovers will have the chance to retain their Bessbrook Cup title this Friday, when they take on Newry Celtic in the final.

Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup Semi-final

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villa Rovers 2 Greenfield Park 0

Villa Rovers will get the opportunity to retain their Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup crown this Friday night, as they saw off Greenfield Park 2-0 in the Semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Division third-placed side were the favourites going into the game, but Greenfield didn’t back down from the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Noel McCoy broke through and got the opening goal for his side on 27 minutes.

Then, Villa moved 2-0 ahead when Adam Loughran scored 10 minutes into the second half.

There would be no miraculous comeback from Greenfield Park, and Rovers managed out the lead to book their spot alongside Newry Celtic in what will be the final match of the 2024-25 Carnbane League season.