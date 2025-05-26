Reigning Bessbrook Cup champions Villa Rovers book their place in the final
Villa Rovers 2 Greenfield Park 0
Villa Rovers will get the opportunity to retain their Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup crown this Friday night, as they saw off Greenfield Park 2-0 in the Semi-final on Saturday afternoon.
The Premier Division third-placed side were the favourites going into the game, but Greenfield didn’t back down from the challenge.
However, Noel McCoy broke through and got the opening goal for his side on 27 minutes.
Then, Villa moved 2-0 ahead when Adam Loughran scored 10 minutes into the second half.
There would be no miraculous comeback from Greenfield Park, and Rovers managed out the lead to book their spot alongside Newry Celtic in what will be the final match of the 2024-25 Carnbane League season.