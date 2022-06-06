Loading...

Resounding win for Ballyclare Comrades Ladies over Belfast Celtic

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies FC cruised to a 13-0 win over their counterparts from Belfast Celtic on June 1.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:45 pm

The Comrades led 6-0 at halftime in the NIWFA Division 1 game at V36, before seven further goals in the second half.

Praising the players, a Ballyclare spokesperson said: “Our firsts enjoyed a comfortable victory tonight against a depleted Belfast Celtic team who were reduced to 10 players early in the second half. Well done to our girls for a good performance, especially the goal scorers!”

Commenting on social media following the tie, a spokesperson for the west Belfast side said: “A tough night for our girls, but one we take and move on from. Well done to Ballyclare.”

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies celebrate their 13-0 win against Belfast Celtic Ladies on Wednesday, June 1. Pictures: Paul Harvey.

The Comrades in control against Belfast Celtic. (Pic by Paul Harvey).
The game at V36 saw the Comrades score 13 unanswered goals. (Pic by Paul Harvey).
