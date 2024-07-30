Richardson Cup a fitting tribute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Richardson Cup match was played at Shamrock Park on Saturday, with Ballinamallard United providing the opposition.

Together George and Nat Richardson gave many decades of loyal service to Portadown Football Club, and the esteem they are held in was once more on display with silverware the reward for the winners.

Newly appointed Mallards manager Mark Stafford received a friendly welcome to Portadown, but the game itself threatened to boil over with some niggling challenges the only highlights of an even first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game sprang to life just before the hour mark when the visitors took the lead from the penalty spot. The home side had the better of the second half proceedings but it was the introduction of centre back Brandon Diau in a forward role that saw the Ports grab a dramatic late equaliser.

The Ports line up prior to the game.

The fans favourite proved too hot to handle for the Ballinamallard defence, and when he was hauled to the ground the referee had no hesitation pointing to the spot yet again. Ryan Mayse stepped up to slam home his spot kick.

With no further scoring the destination of the Richardson was decided by spot kicks. With the sides level at 4-4 Diau stepped up to drive home the winning penalty for the Ports.