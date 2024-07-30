Richardson Cup a fitting tribute
Together George and Nat Richardson gave many decades of loyal service to Portadown Football Club, and the esteem they are held in was once more on display with silverware the reward for the winners.
Newly appointed Mallards manager Mark Stafford received a friendly welcome to Portadown, but the game itself threatened to boil over with some niggling challenges the only highlights of an even first half.
The game sprang to life just before the hour mark when the visitors took the lead from the penalty spot. The home side had the better of the second half proceedings but it was the introduction of centre back Brandon Diau in a forward role that saw the Ports grab a dramatic late equaliser.
The fans favourite proved too hot to handle for the Ballinamallard defence, and when he was hauled to the ground the referee had no hesitation pointing to the spot yet again. Ryan Mayse stepped up to slam home his spot kick.
With no further scoring the destination of the Richardson was decided by spot kicks. With the sides level at 4-4 Diau stepped up to drive home the winning penalty for the Ports.
Nat and George would have been proud to see young Zak Richardson running onto the pitch as a second half substitute for Portadown to continue the Family dynasty at Shamrock Park.
