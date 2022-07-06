Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup: East Antrim teams learn opponents

Greenisland face an away trip to Lower Maze, Ballynure OB will host St James’ Swifts, Larne Tech OB will be on the road to Dollingstown, Islandmagee will host Dunmurry YM and Grove United will host Portstewart.
The games are due to be played on Saturday, August 13 (kick-off 1.30pm).
Barn United, Malachians, 18th Newtownabbey OB and Mossley received byes for the first round.
Last season, Greenisland, Mossley and Islandmagee enjoyed runs in the blue riband competition.
Greenisland FC defeated Premier Intermediate League side, Lisburn Distillery, in the Third Preliminary Round of the Irish Cup in October 2021. The Glenkeen Avenue side lost out 6-5 on penalties to Ards Rangers in the Fourth Preliminary Round after the match finished 2-2.
Mossley also exited the cup at the Fourth Preliminary Round stage, losing 3-1 at home to Portstewart.
Islandmagee made it to the First Round proper, losing 5-0 to Cliftonville in January.