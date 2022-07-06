Loading...

Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup: East Antrim teams learn opponents

Teams involved in the First Round of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup 2022/23 from across east Antrim and Newtownabbey found out who they will face when the ties are played next month.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:04 pm

Greenisland face an away trip to Lower Maze, Ballynure OB will host St James’ Swifts, Larne Tech OB will be on the road to Dollingstown, Islandmagee will host Dunmurry YM and Grove United will host Portstewart.

The games are due to be played on Saturday, August 13 (kick-off 1.30pm).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Barn United, Malachians, 18th Newtownabbey OB and Mossley received byes for the first round.

Crusaders manager, Stephen Baxter, pictured with the Irish Cup. The north Belfast side won the cup in 2022, defeating Ballymena in the final. (Pic by Press Eye).

Last season, Greenisland, Mossley and Islandmagee enjoyed runs in the blue riband competition.

Greenisland FC defeated Premier Intermediate League side, Lisburn Distillery, in the Third Preliminary Round of the Irish Cup in October 2021. The Glenkeen Avenue side lost out 6-5 on penalties to Ards Rangers in the Fourth Preliminary Round after the match finished 2-2.

Read More

Read More
Goalless draw for Larne in Gibraltar

Mossley also exited the cup at the Fourth Preliminary Round stage, losing 3-1 at home to Portstewart.

Islandmagee made it to the First Round proper, losing 5-0 to Cliftonville in January.

East AntrimNewtownabbeyIslandmagee