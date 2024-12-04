Saturday's action across Newry's Carnbane League

Action from Saturday's league clash between Greenfield Park and Cartwheel United at Derrylecka. BM10

​PREMIER DIVISION

​Rossowen 1 Cleary Celtic 5

Cleary Celtic moved within a point of League Leaders Newry Celtic on Saturday afternoon with a fine performance in Kilbroney Park. Declan Monaghan got them off to a flyer netting after a minute to take the lead. Rossowen drew level on 43 minutes courtesy of Cormac Markey but Jack O' Doherty struck in first half injury time to give the visitors the advantage at the break. Rossowen tested the visitors in the first twenty minutes of second half but it was O'Doherty who made the points safe on 68 minutes. Marty Havern delivered the final flourish with another two goals in the final minutes, to leave the visitors in prime position for another title tilt.

​

Greenfield midfielder James Boyd fires home a second half goal against Cartwheel United at Derrylecka on Saturday Pictures: Brendan Monaghan BM09

Newry Celtic 2 Villa Rovers 2

Newry Celtic were reliant on an injury time equaliser by Conor Shields as they had to battle back from 2-0 down to earn a point. Kyle Brennan opened the scoring for Villa on twenty minutes and that lead was doubled five minutes later as Aaron Devlin knocked home. Seven minutes later the home side got themselves back in to this one as Ryan Fearon scored. That is the way it stayed until Shields’ late intervention. Villa will be disappointed not have seen this game out, especially with the timing of the equaliser.

​

Ballybot Utd 1 Camlough Rovers 6

Camlough Rovers moved above Villa in the table as they hit Ballybot for six. Niall McParland put the ball in his own net to give the visitors the lead on six minutes and a quickfire burst before half-time put the visitors firmly in control of this one. Kane Rossiter, John Taylor and Niall Murphy all scored to make it 4-0 at the break, with the Bot’s woes made worse with the sending off of Ruairi McLoughlin following a straight red card.

David Mallie grabbed the consolation for Ballybot and reduce the arrears to three but it was the red hot Rossiter again who grabbed his second of the day on 68 minutes and Niall McGivern scored the last on 81 minutes to make it 6-1 at the end for Rovers.

​

Archview Utd 1 Millburn Utd 4

Millburn eased their relegation worries somewhat with a fine win against Archview on Saturday.

Liam Kerr bagged the opener for Millburn on 32 minutes before Drew McVerry levelled up matters on 50 minutes for the home side. Sam Bingham grabbed his twelfth league goal of the campaign to put Millburn back in front on 55 minutes followed five minutes later by the second of the day for Kerr. Ronan Fegan made it a good afternoons work rounding off the scoring on 75 minutes and ensuring Millburn run out 4-1 victors at the end.

​

DIVISION 1

Greenfield Park 3 Cartwheel Utd 0

Greenfield made sure they kept on the Bridge's tail as they saw off promotion rivals Cartwheel United with relative ease on Saturday. Goals from Callum Martin, James Boyd and Tiarnan Ryan made sure of all three points

​

Church Street 8 Newry Rovers 2

Church Street hit eight on Saturday against luckless Newry Rovers. The visitors briefly held the lead in this one early in the first half. Kieran Slim opened the scoring for Church Street on 12 minutes but Rory Fearon and Jack Turley replied as Rovers dreamt of their first league points of the season. Unfortunately the dream didn't last long as Jordan Campbell Burke levelled four minutes later and a brace from Dylan Bagnall and goals from Liam McCartan, David Clyde, Quinn McDonnell and Kevin Boyle in the last minute of normal time made it 8-2 for the home side.

​

Orchard Utd 5 Rockview Utd 3

Orchard won an eight goal thriller against Rockview, courtesy of a hat-trick from the evergreen Sean Gorman. Gorman, a league winner with Rostrevor Rovers a few short years ago, rolled back the years with a vintage piece of marksmanship to see Orchard to the three points. Rockview though pushed them all the way, with Christian Cunningham opening the scoring on eight minutes before Gorman grabbed his first of the day on 15 minutes. The ever dangerous Dominique Piotrowski scored on 18 and 27 minutes to put Rockview in control at 3-1. Gorman got Orchard back into this one on 31 minutes reducing the deficit to just one goal at the interval but Ruairi Murdock drew Orchard level on sixty minutes and Calium Magee put them 4-3 in front eight minutes later. It was left to Gorman to deliver the coup de grace in this one as it ended 5-3, boosting Orchard's promotion hopes.