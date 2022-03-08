Scarva Rangers Firsts victorious in derby game

A chunk of the squad was missing for this 1 with Adamson, Macauley, Crossett, Walker and Cairns all unavailable. A lethargic start to the game for us with Gilford having joy with the long ball down our left side but never really troubling our goal.

The Scarva Rangers Firsts started to make their own chances. Nathan Baird played a lovely through ball with the outside of left foot into the path of Gordon who made the run off the Gilford centre half with only the keeper to beat, but the Gilford keeper stood up well and made the save. Rangers Firsts started to get some joy down the right with Boyce causing the left back trouble at any chance he got.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next chance fell to left winger McCracken inside the six yard box when he met a crossed ball from the right only to see his half volley saved by the keeper. Gilford Crusaders scored the opening goal, again the long ball down our left which resulted in a cross into the box which was met by the Gilford striker sliding in. Rangers Firsts didn’t take long to respond.

The midfield of McCrum, Lindsey and Baird started to take control.

An early switch of play out to right back Sergeant who delivered a cross onto the head of McCracken who looped his header into the top corner at the back post.

A header Mark Viduka would have been proud off. McCracken closed down a loose ball back to the Gilford goal keeper who cleared the ball and made sure he left something on McCracken after the ball had been cleared.

McCracken knocked to the ground, cut open and a swollen jaw.

Nothing doing according to the man in the middle? McCracken unable to continue made way for Andy Mclarty. Half time: 1-1. It was a scrappy second half if truth be told with very little goal mouth action in either box. There wasn’t much splitting the sides with neither keeper really having to make a save, that was until Nathan Baird found Mclarty on his bike just inside the Gilford half who carried the ball through one-on-one against the goalkeeper and made no mistake with great composure slipping the ball past the keeper and into the net which sent the Scarva faithful mad on the sidelines. Seven minutes to go plus added, the Firsts knew it was going to be backs against the wall time but the defence of McKinstry, Nelson, Ball, Sergeant and goalkeeper Sparky held firm.