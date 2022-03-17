Scarva Rangers return to home soil with a win

Adamson, Walker, Cairns, Macauley and Crossett was welcomed back into the starting 11 after being unavailable for last week’s fixture against Gilford Crusaders. A bright start for Scarva, on the third minute goalkeeper Baird found fellow Baird Nathan down Scarva’s right beating Glenavy’s offside trap.

Baird gain yards down the left and had several options waiting in the middle, squaring the ball to the unmarked Mclarty who finished into the roof of the net. Glenavy scored two quick fire goals too go into the lead 10 minutes in.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ball played inside met first time from 30 yards out to put the game level by the left winger. Glenavy’s second came from a cross from the right which was headed home by the striker. On the 13th minute Nathan Baird found space in the middle of the park and sent a through ball through to Mclarty who got to the ball first and was taken down by the goalkeeper and a penalty was called.

McCracken stepped up to the spot and thunder blasted his shot in of the cross bar leaving the goalkeeper no chance putting. A minute later a Scarva free kick on the edge of their own box took by goalkeeper Baird, played an arrowed ball over the top of the highline of Glenavy’s back four.

It was met by striker Mclarty who was left one on one with the goalkeeper.

He made no mistake by volleying low past the out rushing goalkeeper to put us back in the lead with 14 minutes played. Half time: 3-2. Scarva’s fourth goal came from a in swinging corner by Baird deep into the back post which was helped back into the six yard box by Sergeant.

Cairns was first to react first in the crowded box and finished to give us some breathing room. Scarva’s fifth and final goal came from a free kick on the edge of the D.

Baird whipped the ball low round the wall. The Glenavy goalkeeper got down to save only to spill it. Macauley sniffing was first to react who side footed low only for the goalkeeper to save again but Boyce was on hand for an easy finish six yards out.

A hard fought victory all round from the Scarva squad who’ll look to get a run of games together with a lot of games left at this point of the season having played the least in Division 2.

Seven home and three away league games are left for the boys with two cup matches at minimum left.