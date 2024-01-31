Scoreless draw for Warrenpoint on the road to Tobermore

A minutes silence was observed at Tobermore Utd, prior to the scoreless draw with Warrenpoint, in memory of Seamie McNulty, father of Academy players Shogy and Eoghan. Picture: Warrenpoint Town FC

​Tobermore United and Warrenpoint Town played out a scoreless draw at Fortwilliam Park on Saturday, despite the visitors having the majority of scoring opportunities in the game.

Prior to kick-off a minutes silence was observed in memory of Seamie McNulty, father of Warrenpoint Academy players Shogy and Eoghan.

Warrenpoint had a few of chances to lead at the break when Murray had a shot palmed away by the Tobermore keeper and just after the half-hour mark, Rory Powell was picked out by Shane Haughey only to head against the crossbar.

Right before the break a great strike by Corish was parried away and it remained scoreless at the half-time whistle.

Victor Ihemeje was then denied by a superb stop from Connor Brown just before the hour. It seemed like the Point might get a result when Tobermore were reduced to 10 men on 65 minutes, when Tom Patchett was dismissed for serious foul play, but it wasn’t to be.

This result, while not ideal, was at least an improvement for the Point on the back of defeats in their last two games.

Still, a win is badly need for John Gill’s side if they aim to move up from the Premier Intermediate League which seemed to be almost a given at the start of the season before their manager Barry Gray left for Newry City, taking Steven Ball with him.

Warrenpoint are back in Milltown this Saturday where they welcome Coagh United, and they hope to have the help of supporters and get back to winning ways.

MATCH STATS

Tobermore United: Brown, McSorley, O’Mullan (McKeever 81), P. McClure, Gillan, Patchett, McIlhatton, Keane, Patton (Forrest, 66), McKenna, O’Brien

Subs not used: McClaren, Hegan, Duffy, T. McClure

Warrenpoint Town: Deane, O’Sullivan, Murray (Lennon 46), Boyle, Powell, McCaffrey (Savage 61), Haughey (Rogers 86), Ihemeje, Nwodo, Corish, O’Flaherty

Subs not used: McStay, McEnteggart, McElligott, Gorman