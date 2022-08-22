Second half flurry sees Comrades secure first win
Three unanswered goals in the second half of the Dergview v Ballyclare Comrades game on Saturday saw the Dixon Park outfit win their first game of the 2022/23 Lough 41 NIFL Championship season.
The home side were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Bobby Deane was dismissed for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity, with the tie scoreless at the break.
Ballyclare made their numerical advantage count on 63 minutes when Ian Fletcher opened the scoring before, on 77 minutes, Liam Hassin made it 2-0.
Northern Ireland U21 international Calvin McCurry completed the scoring in stoppage time to ensure the Comrades would be taking all three points back to south Antrim.
The result sees Ballyclare’s unbeaten start to the league campaign continue, following on from last week’s opening day 0-0 draw with Ballinamallard.
Next up for Stephen Small’s charges is a trip to east Belfast to face early pacesetters Dundela tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm).
The Wilgar Park side backed up their opening day 1-0 win over Institute with a resounding 3-0 victory away to Warrenpoint Town at the weekend.