Second half flurry sees Comrades secure first win

The home side were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Bobby Deane was dismissed for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity, with the tie scoreless at the break.

Ballyclare made their numerical advantage count on 63 minutes when Ian Fletcher opened the scoring before, on 77 minutes, Liam Hassin made it 2-0.

Northern Ireland U21 international Calvin McCurry completed the scoring in stoppage time to ensure the Comrades would be taking all three points back to south Antrim.

The Comrades team line up before the match with Ballinamallard FC. Picture: Paul Harvey.

The result sees Ballyclare’s unbeaten start to the league campaign continue, following on from last week’s opening day 0-0 draw with Ballinamallard.

Next up for Stephen Small’s charges is a trip to east Belfast to face early pacesetters Dundela tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm).