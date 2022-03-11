Small takes charge of Ballyclare Comrades

Posting on the club’s social media channels last night (Thursday), a spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen Small as our new Manager.

“Stephen brings a wealth of experience to the club, and will watch his new players for the first time on Saturday. We wish him every success!”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his appointment, the former Carrick Rangers manager added: “Delighted to return to management as head coach of Ballyclare Comrades. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Stephen Small. (Pic shared by Ballyclare Comrades).

Small led Carrick to the Premiership in 2011, winning the Championship 1 title as well as the Intermediate Cup.

The manager’s post at Dixon Park was vacant after it was announced on February 28 that Paul Harbinson had left the club “by mutual consent.”

The south Antrim outfit slipped to ninth in Lough 41 NIFL Championship standings after drawing 1-1 with basement side Queen’s University at Dixon Park on February 26.

Following Harbinson’s departure the Comrades fell to a 5-0 away defeat against Ards on March 5 before recording a 1-1 draw away to Loughgall on Tuesday (March 8).

Ballyclare entertain seventh-placed Dergview at home tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm.