A grassroots organisation providing football sessions for the homeless and disadvantaged in Coleraine has received a £1,000 grant from SPAR NI.

Street Soccer NI has been providing weekly football sessions across Belfast, Coleraine, Derry and Downpatrick for homeless men and women and those from disadvantaged backgrounds for the past decade, and now they are looking towards expanding their services.

The grant – thanks to the annual Community Cashback Grant Scheme – will allow the organisation to develop their high-demand sessions in Coleraine and across the North West in more rural areas, enabling them to reach some of the most vulnerable people in the area. The grant will also help towards pitch hire, referees, equipment and transport costs.

Street Soccer NI offers support around housing, addiction, education, employment and mental health issues, engaging some of the most excluded and vulnerable people in society, working with over 150 people every week.

Stephen Fleming from Street Soccer NI is pictured with Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI to receive a cheque for £1,000 as part of SPAR’s Community Cashback Grant Funding for 2023.

Through football, the charity provides life changing support and resources including one-to-one support, workshops and training to ensure the needs of every player are met.

Stephen Fleming from Street Soccer NI commented: “We want to extend our thanks to SPAR NI for this generous grant which will enable us to develop our project in Coleraine. This specific project was launched last year and we have been experiencing a growing demand for our services in this area and across the north-west of Northern Ireland.

“The grant will allow us to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in the north-west, inviting them to be a part of a supportive and welcoming team of individuals who are in similar situations and empowering them to reach their full potential.”

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland commented: “Street Soccer NI not only transforms the lives of the players, but also brings positive change to the communities and surrounding areas in which they operate.