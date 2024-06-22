Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Northern Ireland and Leeds United star Stuart Dallas will officially open SuperCupNI 2024.

Dallas played at the tournament for County Tyrone between 2005 and 2008, before embarking on an incredible career which saw him start out at his hometown club Coagh United and ended with the NI international starring for Leeds United in the English Premier League.

Over the course of his career, Dallas made 390 appearances, scoring 60 goals and he was an integral part of Michael O’Neill’s squad at the European Championships in France in 2016.

The SuperCup NI 2024 tournament gets underway on Sunday, July 21, when the teams and guests participate in the parade and opening ceremony in Coleraine at 7pm.

Stuart Dallas will officially open SuperCup NI 2024. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye