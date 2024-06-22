Stuart Dallas to officially open SuperCup NI 2024
Dallas played at the tournament for County Tyrone between 2005 and 2008, before embarking on an incredible career which saw him start out at his hometown club Coagh United and ended with the NI international starring for Leeds United in the English Premier League.
Over the course of his career, Dallas made 390 appearances, scoring 60 goals and he was an integral part of Michael O’Neill’s squad at the European Championships in France in 2016.
The SuperCup NI 2024 tournament gets underway on Sunday, July 21, when the teams and guests participate in the parade and opening ceremony in Coleraine at 7pm.
The action gets underway the next day on Monday, July 22, across three male age groups and two girls’ age groups, with the tournament concluding with finals day on Friday, July 26. Full information on the tournament from www.supercupni.com