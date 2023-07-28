Register
Celtic's Zion Pullan celebrates after he puts his side into a 1-0 lead.Celtic's Zion Pullan celebrates after he puts his side into a 1-0 lead.
Celtic's Zion Pullan celebrates after he puts his side into a 1-0 lead.

SuperCupNI: Celtic and Portstewart win minor titles

Celtic FC Academy and Portstewart FC Academy were early winners in their respective tournaments on SuperCupNI 2023 finals day.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST

The Glasgow-based side defeated Dungannon United Youth 3-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds to the crowned Minor champions.

Portstewart overcame Finn Harps 1-0 at the Heights in Coleraine to clinch the Minor Vase title.

Check out 15 photographs from this morning’s deciders.

Finn Harps’ Odhran McHugh and Portstewart’s Sean Hughes and Reece Campbell.

1. Super Cup NI - Minor Vase Final

Finn Harps’ Odhran McHugh and Portstewart’s Sean Hughes and Reece Campbell. Photo: Lorcan Doherty PressEye

Finn Harps’ Xavier Buninski and Portstewart’s Leon Stalford.

2. Super Cup NI - Minor Vase Final

Finn Harps’ Xavier Buninski and Portstewart’s Leon Stalford. Photo: Lorcan Doherty PressEye

Portstewart’s Joshua Holmes and Finn Harps Xavier Buninski.

3. Super Cup NI - Minor Vase Final

Portstewart’s Joshua Holmes and Finn Harps Xavier Buninski. Photo: Lorcan Doherty PressEye

Portstewart’s Joshua Holmes and Finn Harps Sean Gallagher.

4. Super Cup NI - Minor Vase Final

Portstewart’s Joshua Holmes and Finn Harps Sean Gallagher. Photo: Lorcan Doherty PressEye

