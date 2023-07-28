SuperCupNI: Celtic and Portstewart win minor titles
Celtic FC Academy and Portstewart FC Academy were early winners in their respective tournaments on SuperCupNI 2023 finals day.
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST
The Glasgow-based side defeated Dungannon United Youth 3-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds to the crowned Minor champions.
Portstewart overcame Finn Harps 1-0 at the Heights in Coleraine to clinch the Minor Vase title.
