The SuperCupNI Finals Day will make a historic return to its spiritual home at the Coleraine Showgrounds following a 14-year hiatus.

This will see all three showpiece finals of the Boys’ Premier, Junior, and Minor sections of the prestigious youth football tournament return to the Ballycastle Road venue for the first time since 2010.

The SuperCupNI Finals’ Day moved to the Ballymena Showgrounds in 2010 after tournament organisers who were forced to make the switch due to facility restrictions at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

But now, after a 14-year absence, they are preparing for an emotional return to Ballycastle Road as part of a minor refresh of tournament venues aimed at expanding the geographical spread and accessibility of the tournament.

Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan with Victor Leonard, Chairperson SuperCupNI and Simon Magee, CEO Coleraine FC. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has spoken of his delight at the news: “We are thrilled to welcome the SuperCupNI Finals Day back to Coleraine. The Borough has always been proud to host games over the tournament's 41-year history and have some of the world's best youth teams play here."The SuperCupNI is one of the most popular events in Northern Ireland’s calendar and attracts thousands of visitors from across the world. For the Borough to have the showpiece Finals Day return to Coleraine is wonderful news and we can't wait to welcome the teams and fans to Causeway Coast and Glens this summer."

The 2024 SuperCupNI will kick off with its traditional parade and opening ceremony on Sunday 21st July with the prestigious youth football tournament closing with Finals Day on Friday 26th July. The group stages and knockout rounds will be held at venues across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The SuperCupNI – now in its 41st year - will feature elite girls’ and boys’ teams from around the world including English Premiership big hitters Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, as well as English Championship sides Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.

