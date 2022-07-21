SuperCupNI: Newtownabbey to host girls’ matches

Six teams of aspiring young female international footballers will be welcomed to Allen Park Antrim, Dixon Park Ballyclare and Mossley Park - some of them having travelled from as far afield as the USA and Canada.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “We are proud to be one of the three councils sponsoring the SuperCupNI, one of the biggest and best international youth tournaments anywhere in the world.
“The Girls’ Tournament is an exciting new addition to SuperCupNI and we are thrilled to be hosting it, especially on the back of the council’s recent support for the Northern Ireland Women’s team in Euro 2022.
“We look forward to welcoming the players, families and fans from across the world to this fantastic event.”
For the full list of fixtures, venues and kick-off times, visit www.supercupni.com
The tournament, sponsored by Fibrus, runs until July 29.