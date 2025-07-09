The ​Budget Energy SuperCupNI eagerly awaited tickets are out

SuperCupNI, one of the world’s most renowned youth football tournaments, has announced the renewal of its partnership with BuyTicketApp, a Magherafelt-based ticketing platform, for the 2024 tournament. The deal marks the third consecutive year that the prestigious youth football tournament has collaborated with BuyTicketApp to streamline the ticketing process for over 50,000 spectators from around the world expected to attend the tournament. Pictured announcing the deal is Victor Leonard, Chairman of SuperCupNI and Karl Diamond, Director at BuyTicketApp.

The Budget Energy SuperCupNI has announced that tickets for this summer’s eagerly anticipated tournament are now on sale, with Magherafelt-based platform BuyTicketApp confirmed to return as Official Ticketing Partner for a fourth consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Fans, families, and friends can now purchase Multi-Match Tickets and Finals Day Tickets via BuyTicketApp which is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play at www.BuyTicketApp.co.uk/app.

Taking place from Sunday July 27 to Friday August 1, the world-renowned international youth football tournament will welcome 62 elite boys’ and girls’ teams from across the globe, with more than 55,000 spectators expected to enjoy a thrilling week of top-class youth football action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 tournament will feature iconic clubs from across the footballing world, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Southampton, Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United, Celtic, Rangers and UAE giants Al Jazira Club.

They will be joined by leading sides from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, including Linfield, Crusaders, Cliftonville, Coleraine, Glenavon, Ballymena United, St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, as well as the tournament’s six County representative teams.

The long-running partnership with BuyTicketApp reflects the tournament’s continued commitment to embracing local innovation and enhancing the spectator experience with seamless, mobile-first ticketing technology at each of its ticketed venues.

‘Some of the biggest names in global youth football set to arrive in NI this summer’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with BuyTicketApp for a fourth consecutive year. Their user-friendly platform has brought a new level of convenience and efficiency to the ticketing process, making it easier than ever for fans from near and far to plan their Budget Energy SuperCupNI experience.

“With some of the biggest names in global youth football set to arrive in Northern Ireland this summer, we’re excited to offer a seamless ticketing journey that matches the world-class standard of the tournament itself.”

BuyTicketApp, founded by Directors Karl Diamond and Branislav Pajer, provides an all-in-one event management and ticketing solution used by more than 100 large-scale sporting events, concerts and festivals across the UK and Ireland, including high-profile fixtures such as the North West 200.

Karl Diamond, Director at BuyTicketApp, said: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, a tournament that continues to set the standard in global youth football. With teams and supporters travelling from the UK, Ireland, Europe, the USA and the Middle East, the tournament brings together elite competition and passionate crowds from across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goal has always been to provide a smooth, intuitive ticketing experience that makes attending world-class events as simple as possible, wherever you’re coming from. We’re proud to play a part in enhancing the fan journey and supporting one of the standout weeks in the local sporting calendar.”

The 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI will officially kick off with its traditional parade and opening ceremony on Sunday July 27, signalling the start of an unforgettable week of world-class youth

football.

Group stage and knockout fixtures will take place at leading venues across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council areas.

The Girls’ Premier and Junior Finals will be held at Dixon Park in Ballyclare on Thursday July 31, while the Boys’ Minor, Junior and Premier Finals will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday August 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI are now available via BuyTicketApp with Multi- Match Tickets priced at £25 for adults and £10 for under-16s. Individual matchday tickets start from £2 for youth and £5 for adults. Finals Day tickets are priced at £8/£5 for the Boys’ Premier and Junior Finals and £5/£2 for the Minor Final at Coleraine Showgrounds, as well as £5/£2 for the Girls’ Finals at Dixon Park, Ballyclare.

Tickets can be purchased by downloading BuyTicketApp from the Apple App Store or Google Play at www.BuyTicketApp.co.uk/app.