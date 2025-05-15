The Desy Jennings Football Festival to Kick Off in June
Designed to promote inclusivity, teamwork, and cross-community engagement, this event is more than just a competition—it’s a festival of football, friendship, and opportunity.
Taking place from June 5-8, the tournament will feature teams across six age groups: U7s, U8s, U9s, U10s, U11s and U12s, providing a thrilling weekend of matches, skill- building, and community spirit, whilst raising much needed funds for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.
For the first time, the tournament will introduce a dedicated girls section. This initiative aims to level the playing field, challenge gender stereotypes in sport, and inspire the next generation of female footballers.
The event isn’t just about the action on the pitch—it’s about bringing communities together. With teams from Newry, Bessbrook, Warrenpoint, Belfast, Lurgan, Dundalk, Loughgall, Armagh and even Dublin, this tournament is a chance for young players to learn from each other, build friendships, and celebrate the unifying power of sport.
“This tournament is about more than just football; it’s about giving every young person an opportunity to play, develop, and feel part of something bigger. We’re especially excited about launching the girls’ section this year to ensure football is a game for everyone,” said organiser Marty Jennings.
The tournament will feature family-friendly activities, food stalls, and community engagement initiatives and there is a raffle prize draw and a fantastic gift basket from Annalivia Hynds and BPerfect as the main prize.
For more information or to get involved, contact Marty (07892 724831) or visit the Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/729762719129551. You can also donate or buy raffle tickets via paypal at [email protected]