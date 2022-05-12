UEFA Europa Conference League: Lynch hoping to give fans ‘European experience’

The east Antrim outfit take on Glentoran tomorrow (Friday) in the NIFL European play-off final at The Bet McLean Oval with a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League and €250k in prize money up for grabs.

The Inver Park side, who defeated Cliftonville in last season’s play-off final, progressed to the third qualifying round in 2021 after wins over Bala Town and AGF before a spirited aggregate defeat to Pacos Ferrira.

Tiernan Lynch’s charges made it to tomorrow night’s final after a 2-0 win over Coleraine in their last-four clash on Tuesday (May 10).

Tiernan Lynch.

Speaking to Larne FC’s Media Director Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: “I know for a club and all that goes with it, there are the financial implications and reward, but as a team and a manager the big thing is the experience. We loved every minute of Europe last year and playing against teams from different countries and how they set up. Our boys were magnificent and they really stood up to the plate. They loved the whole travel. I think that’s the things that have to make them want to get over the line on Friday night.

“Last year, our fans didn’t really get to travel because of Covid and didn’t get to enjoy the European experience. Please God we can do what we need to do and get a little bit of luck on our side and give them that experience this year.

“The more fans we can get to the Oval and give us that ‘twelfth man’ will make a massive difference to us.”