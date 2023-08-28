Upperlands Football Club have launched their new kit for the 2023/24 season.

Vice-chairman Alistair McGonigle said he was delighted announce that the club's main sponsor Aaron's Gym has now confirmed his commitment to the team for the incoming season.

He said: "Our club are overwhelmed that Aaron is sponsoring us another new kit this season. Our team will play in the Coleraine And District Morning League in Division Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are delighted to have Aaron McGonigle at our game to show case our new stylish and refined kit. This is one of the most striking kits in the league. This is a proud day for the Upperlands community as we launch our new kit.

Upperlands FC Vice-Chairman Alistair McGonigle receiving Upperlands Football Club New Kit From our Sponsor Aaron's Gym Aaron McGonigle. Credit: Upperlands FC

Club chairman Kenny Shiels responded by saying: “This vital funding is so important to our community as it has got Upperlands FC a smart new kit for our Team.”

The new kit will carry Aaron's Gym logo on the front of the players’ shirts and other logos on the sides, one side with B McNally Car Sales and A1 Embroidery with Black shorts and black socks.

Aaron McGonigle of Aaron's Gym said: "It is with great pride that Aaron’s Gym continues its support for my home village Upperlands FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a youngster I watched from the sidelines as my father led the team as manager to cup final success. As a family there has always been some form connection to the team be it players to manager to committee members.

Upperlands FC starting 11 pictured wearing the new kit. Credit: Upperlands FC

"To be able to play my role in supporting the Team continues this legacy. I feel this team may be the strongest team in recent years and wish Upperlands FC the best of luck for this coming season”.

Anyone who would like to join Aaron's Gym, should check them out on at www.aaronsgym.co.uk or email [email protected] or Contact Aaron on 07790109398 leaving a text and name.

The club chairman finished off by saying they are delighted to have a special relationship with the main sponsor and our club are proud that Aaron's Gym has made this considerable investment into the club.