A series of friendly exhibition matches are planned as part of Carrick Rangers FC Falcons’ inaugural football exchange programme with players from across America.

Players from the Flagler College women’s football team in St Augustine, Florida, have been able to showcase their skillsets and train with the Falcons this summer.

The initiative has also allowed the Falcons to share with the visitors local football culture and develop opportunities to create football pipelines between America and Northern Ireland with the Falcons squad.

The players from Flagler College include:

Flagler College women’s football players have spent the summer training with Carrick Rangers FC Falcons. Photo: submitted

Mae Swenson – a defender from the Colorado who will be a senior at Flagler College this Fall;

Grace Simon – a defender from Michigan who will be a senior at Flagler College this Fall;

Madison Narducci – a goalkeeper from Rhode Island who will be a sophomore at Flagler College this Fall.

Falcons coach and founder Ben Tilney said: “This has been an amazing experience for both the Falcons and the players from Flagler College. Lifelong relationships have been formed, and we are excited about the positive impact these exchanges are going to have here in Northern Ireland.”

Details on the matches are to be announced but they will be livestreamed on our You Tube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@carrickrangers

The Falcons are the women’s football programme affiliated with Carrick Rangers FC. They play in the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association with the Falcons first team competing in the 2nd division and the second team competing in the 5th division.

The Falcons have been promoted every year they have been in competition.