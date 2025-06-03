​Warrenpoint Town announce extensions for core of their title-winning squad

Warrenpoint Town FC's stadium, Milltown.

​Having recently won the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League title, the good news keeps coming for Warrenpoint Town, as they have retained the core of their team for the upcoming season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Gary Boyle has already been busy in the summer transfer market, bringing in Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde from Newry City last week, but his first concern will have been to secure the services of the players who won the third tier crown last season.

The following players have signed on for 2025-26 season, in which Warrenpoint will compete in the Playr-Fit Championship.

Read their 2024-25 stats and what they had to say:

​Jim O’Hanlon

Age: 32

2024-25 Apps: 24

2024-25 Goals: 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After winning the league title and getting promoted back to the Championship, it was an easy decision to extend my stay.

“I have loved working with this group of players and staff, and I already can’t wait to get going again. Hopefully, we can enjoy another successful season for this great club."

Christopher Crane

Age: 26

2024-25 Apps: 24

2024-25 Goals: 4

“I've felt at home from the minute I came through the door. The club is full of amazing people, and it was a no-brainer for me to agree to another year, especially after winning the league.

“I'm really looking forward to getting going again with all the lads back in the Championship.”

Rory Powell

Age: 19

2024-25 Apps: 25

2024-25 Goals: 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always going to be an easy decision for me to stay, given what this club means to me. Last season's success made it even easier.

“I'm really looking forward to playing Championship football now with the lads and showing everyone what we're capable of.”

Michael Leddy

Age: 21

2024-25 Apps: 22

2024-25 Goals: 12

“It was really a no brainier to stay at the club. Everything about it since I came in has shown me a different side of football.

“It's a real family here, and we can’t wait to show the Championship what we can do.”

Daniel Devine

Age: 29

2024-25 Apps: 26

2024-25 Clean-sheets: 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic club where I am really enjoying my football, and that is down to the players, staff, volunteers, and supporters.

“We are all excited about next season when the hard work starts all over again."

Conall Murray

Age: 21

2024-25 Apps: 24

2024-25 Goals: 1

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at the club another year.

“The club is full of great people. After winning the league and getting back into the Championship, I’m excited for what’s to come next."

Diarmuid O’Hanlon

Age: 22

2024-25 Apps: 24

2024-25 Goals: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The management have built a brilliant changing room, and one I am delighted to have been involved with.

“After the season we've just had, it was an easy decision to extend my time at the club. I am excited to get stuck into the Championship."

Matthew Lynch

Age: 26

2024-25 Apps: 23

2024-25 Goals: 0

“This was a very easy decision for me. I feel very fortunate to have been welcomed back the way I have and to have walked into a dressing room full of brilliant lads.

“To have achieved what we did in my first season back and see what it meant to everyone who loved the club was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all eager to go embrace the challenge of the Championship now and try to create more special memories together."

Reece Doyle

Age: 22

2024-25 Apps: 14

2024-25 Goals: 2

“I am buzzing to extend my stay with this great club. Since arriving in January, I've been welcomed by a brilliant changing room of lads and have had nothing but support from teammates, staff, and fans.

“I'm proud to wear the badge and excited for what’s ahead."

Declan Loye

Age: 26

2024-25 Apps: 20

2024-25 Goals: 6

Shane Haughey

Age: 20

2024-25 Apps: 22

2024-25 Goals: 0

Eoghan Byrne

Age: 24

2024-25 Apps: 20

2024-25 Goals: 3

Stuart Hutchinson

Age: 34

2024-25 Apps: 20

2024-25 Goals: 2