Warrenpoint Town announce the dual signings of Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde

Warrenpoint Town announced the arrivals of Adam Carroll (left) and Lorcan Forde on Monday.

​Warrenpoint Town have been busy in the summer transfer market, and they announced the signing of two local players, Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players formerly represented the Point, and sign following the expiration of their contract with Newry City.

Manager Gary Boyle moved quickly to secure their services, following Warrenpoint’s promotion to the Playr-Fit Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carroll finished as Warrenpoint’s top scorer during the 2022-23 season, and is aged just 23, so has plenty of potential to fulfil.

“I'm delighted to have signed back with the club,” said Carroll.

“It's a real family environment, and I really enjoyed my time here a few seasons ago. I'm looking forward to getting back out on the pitch at Milltown in front of the fans and hopefully building on the success from last season.”

Forde came through Warrenpoint’s academy and starred for the side as a teenager in the Premiership. He hit six league goals for Newry last season, including a hat trick against Newington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted to be back at Warrenpoint Town,” said Forde.

“It's a club that means so much to me as it’s where I spent years playing youth football before making my senior debut, so returning feels special.

“After some great conversations with Gary, and having enjoyed working with him at Newry, I felt this was the right move for me at this stage.

“I'm looking forward to pre-season and linking up with the rest of the squad.”