Warrenpoint Town FC receive Civic Reception following their league title success

Chairperson Newry, Mourne and Down Council, Councillor Pete Byrne held a Civic Reception and welcomed members of Warrenpoint Town Football Club to the Boardroom at Monaghan Row to mark and celebrate their successful year and their Senior Team becoming the Premier Intermediate League Champions and also being promoted. Council Chairperson then presented an inscribed crystal bowl to Club Chairman and Honorary President Johnny Bird, Coach Simon Nicks and Team Manager Gary Boyle.

Held in the Council Chamber at Monaghan Row, the reception marked the Club’s remarkable success in being crowned Premier Intermediate League Champions and securing promotion.

Crystal Bowl presentation

During the event, Councillor Byrne presented a specially inscribed crystal bowl to Club Chairman and Honorary President Johnny Bird, Coach Simon Nicks, and Team Manager Gary Boyle in recognition of their leadership and the team’s accomplishments.

The reception celebrated not only the team’s on-field success but also the dedication and hard work behind the scenes that contributed to a memorable year for the Club and its supporters.