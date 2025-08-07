Warrenpoint Town looking forward to life back in the Championship as new season gets underway

Warrenpoint Town manager Gary Boyle.

​“We're excited to get back going after the break with a new level of football since getting promoted last year,” said manager Gary Boyle whose side Warrenpoint Town prepare to take on Dundela this Saturday (3pm) in Milltown as their NIFL Playr-Fit Championship campaign gets underway.

​It's not unfamiliar territory as the Point were in a play-off, on their way to potential promotion to the Premiership in 2023 when circumstances beyond the control of football saw them end up in the PIL and with turmoil and departures as a knock on effect it took two seasons to get back to Championship level.

“I suppose it's like a sliding doors moment,” felt Boyle who agreed that in some ways those years benefitted the club.

“I suppose the outlook of the club is in completely different place than it was three years ago, whenever they were fighting for promotion in the Championship to get back up to the Premiership.”

Rebuilding

"The club itself probably built from the ground up from certainly when I came back into the club. And that February to the end of the season, we struggled. We had too many young players that were trying to find their own realm, their own at that level of football.

“And in those 18 months in the PIL, they've grown and improved and have shown that and hopefully they can make the step up, coupled with the guys who have played at this level and at higher levels that are helping them along the way.” The proof is in the pudding in terms of belief within the club with the vast majority of the players back in and some returning to the club too. “That was the most important thing,” said Boyle.

“After every season there's always a review and an evaluation from a management and coaching perspective and the players themselves. To be honest all of the players wanted to commit again, so it was really, really pleasing from that end the things – and that comes with a wee bit of success. But at the same time it's a strong group and the guys have all bonded well together. It's a credit to them for how they control the dressing room that so many players, still wanted to remain part of it.”

Tight-knit group

That bond in the dressing room is something that can't be taught and is often the difference between winning and losing. “Certainly from my playing days, particularly Warrenpoint but at other clubs like Armagh City and even my time as coach and manager at Newry City, when the changing room is tight it certainly gives the perception in tight games that there are more people going to rally round and try to get over the line when it means a bit more.

“We proved that last year. We won maybe six, seven, eight games by the odd goal and we came back from behind and we had a wee bit of adversity, we showed that character, that togetherness and never-say-die attitude which comes from the group themselves from being close and tight knitted and certainly, we aim to continue that.” Having Lorcan Forde and Adam Carroll back in the fold is a big plus too. “They're proven Premiership players. Probably the last couple of couple of seasons hasn't been terrific for Newry, the club that they were at but certainly individually they've maintained their own standards and for Warrenpoint as a club we're happy to give them the platform to play at this level, and if it means that we don't grow with them and they outgrow us and go on to the Premiership where we believe they can play then we're happy to aid them on their journey.” A home game up first against Dundela is a challenging start to life in the championship and the Point have also been growing the supporters which can't be underestimated. “That's what we need. We've talked about this at length. It's always better for us to perform in front of more people. So the more people we could get through the doors, the better and the club are certainly trying every eventuality to get that. I think the idea of having the youth teams involved in at half-time or as mascots, it all adds to the atmosphere.”

Not to mention the vocal young supporters behind the goal. “That's brilliant and again that has built over the last 18 months or so. With them giving the support to the lads, it does help, With that bit of encouragement from the supporters it certainly helps them hold onto results of getting back into games.”

Fortress

Milltown was a fortress last season, with no home league defeats and that strong defence will hopefully continue with goalkeeper Daniel Devine remaining as number one and former Lisburn Distillery Captain Ethan Carry an added netminder. “It's always important that the try to get off to the best possible start, but at the end of the day, it's probably not the be all an end all. We want to maintain our home record, which was superb last year, but if we lose, we can't think that everything's going to go out the window after one game of football.

“Certainly we're prepared and we'll be trying everything to make it go in a positive direction, but as I say, we're under no illusions of how difficult it will be against a really top Championship side.”