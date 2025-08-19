​Warrenpoint Town lose out by a solitary goal away to Limavady United

Warrenpoint defender Christopher Crane pictured in action, denied Limavady a second goal on Saturday.

NIFL Playr-fit Championship: ​Limavady United 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

Warrenpoint Town suffered their first Championship defeat of the season at the Limavady Showgrounds on Saturday when the home side scored the only goal of the game.​

After a scoreless first half, Mikhail Kennedy was the player who secured all three points for Limavady just after the hour mark and Gary Boyle’s men had no answer.

The chances were few and far between in the first half, with Reece Doyle coming closest before the short whistle.

For the home side, Kennedy did have the ball in the net in the tenth minute but his strike was ruled out as offside.

However he wasn't to be denied on 62 minutes when he was picked out by Michael Harris to slot home under Point keeper Daniel Devine.

Diarmuid O’Hanlon was through for goal seven minutes later but while he was hauled down, the free went the other way.

At the other end Christopher Crane denied Limavady a second with a super deflection over the bar. But still, Warrenpoint couldn’t find an equaliser and Limavady took the spoils.

Next up is another away fixture in Belfast against Queen’s on Saturday at the Dub.

MATCH STATS

Limavady United: Martin Gallagher, Matthew Walker, Tiarnan Boorman, Philip Lowry, Stephen Lowry, Mikhail Kennedy (Connor McCloskey 78), Lewis Tosh, Ruairi Boorman, Adam Mullan (Alfie Gaston 36), Michael Harris (Ian Parkhill 78), Leon Boyd

Subs not used: Jay Riley, Kieran Farren, Emmett McGuckin, Gareth Muldoon

Warrenpoint Town: Daniel Devine, Conall Murray, Christopher Crane, Jim O'Hanlon, Rory Powell (Matthew Lynch 67), Reece Doyle (Stuart Hutchinson 60), Lorcan Forde (Jamie O'Flaherty 70), Jamie Doran, Matthew Robinson, Declan Loye (Diarmuid O'Hanlon 60), Michael Leddy

Subs not used: Ethan Carry, Shane Haughey

Referee: Fintan Coyle.