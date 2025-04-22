‘We didn’t take our chances’ says Newry Celtic boss Stephen Daly​

Newry Celtic Manager Stephen Daly.

​Newry Celtic co-manager Stephen Daly cut a visibly deeply disappointed figure as he and his team watched Cleary Celtic accept the Mid-Ulster Shield on Monday – a trophy that has eluded his club since they won it in 2001.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​”We didn’t take our chances,” he conceded with a shrug.

“We had four big chances before them and you get punished if you don’t take them.”

Three of the chances Daly referred to came in quick succession in the first half and the fourth was after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s disheartening that’s all. If you don’t take your chances you don’t win games. Cleary had two big chances and took them. I’m not taking anything away from them. You don’t win four in a row for no reason. They are the best team in Mid-Ulster, there’s no point in denying that and they have been for the last number of years."

The penalty and second goal minutes later was the nail in the coffin for the Newry Celts.

“I think once we conceded the penalty the heads went down a bit and maybe you start thinking about the chances missed but once it went 2-0 the game was over. I think everybody could see that. The game went flat and Cleary saw it out. Fair play to John [Hogg] and fair play to his team. We just have to lift the boys. We have the league decider on Saturday.”

That is some consolation for Newry who have the opportunity to claim the league title but Monday’s hurt still ran deep.

“It’s a good achievement for the club even to get here. We’ve been nowhere near it this last number of years. So, we’ll enjoy today and look forward to Saturday.”