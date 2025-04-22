‘We didn’t take our chances’ says Newry Celtic boss Stephen Daly
”We didn’t take our chances,” he conceded with a shrug.
“We had four big chances before them and you get punished if you don’t take them.”
Three of the chances Daly referred to came in quick succession in the first half and the fourth was after the break.
“It’s disheartening that’s all. If you don’t take your chances you don’t win games. Cleary had two big chances and took them. I’m not taking anything away from them. You don’t win four in a row for no reason. They are the best team in Mid-Ulster, there’s no point in denying that and they have been for the last number of years."
The penalty and second goal minutes later was the nail in the coffin for the Newry Celts.
“I think once we conceded the penalty the heads went down a bit and maybe you start thinking about the chances missed but once it went 2-0 the game was over. I think everybody could see that. The game went flat and Cleary saw it out. Fair play to John [Hogg] and fair play to his team. We just have to lift the boys. We have the league decider on Saturday.”
That is some consolation for Newry who have the opportunity to claim the league title but Monday’s hurt still ran deep.
“It’s a good achievement for the club even to get here. We’ve been nowhere near it this last number of years. So, we’ll enjoy today and look forward to Saturday.”