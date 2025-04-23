'We really, really wanted it' says Cleary Celtic captain Shay McAllister after Mid Ulster Shield win

Cleary Celtic captain Shay McAllister hoists the Mid Ulster Shield high after his side defeated Newry Celtic 2-0 on Easter Monday.

​“It means as much as the first one,” a delighted Cleary Celtic stalwart Shay McAllister told the Newry Reporter after his side claimed their fourth Mid Ulster Shield in a row.

“I think the fact that it was a local derby added that bit of spice to it and we really, really wanted it. I just knew when we got into the dressing room today, you could feel it and I just knew that we were going to do it today.

“I thought we were very good in the first half. We didn’t have a lot of chances but in the second half we wanted to score that goal and create that chance and I thought we were brilliant to a man. Everyone really stepped up and was accountable for the fans today. It was brilliant.”

Conor McKeown made a couple of fantastic saves off the line to deny Newry Celtic a first half goal as did Cleary goalkeeper Joe Goodwill but McAllister feels his side stepped it up in the second half.

Cleary Celtic players celebrate with second goal scorer Stephen Quinn (far right) at the Showgrounds. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

“Even before the penalty, I think there was a foul on Marty Havern at the edge of the box and that should have been a free kick and maybe that would have been a goal. But I thought we came out in the second half and really wanted to find a way to win the game and that’s what you have to do. You have to step up in these big games.”

McAllister reiterated the enormity of the win and what it means for the club.

“There was history in the making here today. This is us, four in a row, level with Oxford United. There are three of us here who have won six Mid-Ulster’s. It’s an unbelievable achievement for the club but also for the town itself – the fact that we’re really dominant in this competition that we set out to try to win every year because it’s a brilliant competition and we love winning it."

He acknowledged the huge crowd that came out on Easter Monday to the Newry Showgrounds to see two local teams go at it in such a prestigious final.

“It’s brilliant to see. People should be supporting local football. A lot of these boys that played today have played for Newry and there are plenty of boys that are around that age where they could maybe step up and play for Newry. So, it’s great to see and it’s great that everybody turned out for the game and I think that they got value for their few pounds.

“I just want to freeze these moments because they don’t last forever.”