Players from Crusaders FC’s 2010 side received accolades this week at the team’s awards event in Newtownabbey.

The members of the Under 13 outfit were recognised for their attitude, commitment and effort during both matches and training at a Christmas fun night and awards ceremony at Airtastic on Monday, January 2.

Commenting after the event, coach, Shane James, explained: “The evening was to give something back to the boys, who have really dug in and gone from strength to strength, after a challenging start to the season. We are very proud of them.”

Crusaders 2010s squad enjoys the opportunity to train at the club’s Seaview Stadium each week and play their football in the National League. It currently attracts players from across the country, but has a strong core from Newtownabbey and north Belfast.

Players from the 2010 side alongside coaches Shane James and Julian McGrath.

As a club Crusaders FC now has an elite full-time academy. This is a potential pathway for the boys, when they turn 16, into professional football, while keeping on their education.

Shane added: “There is no doubt our boys have a real opportunity here to work hard and get access to what’s on offer at a top Irish League club.

"We have a terrific group of boys and a number of them have been with us from five or six years of age. We have helped them develop into really good young footballers during this time. We are always developing and strengthening and that’s in the DNA of the club.”