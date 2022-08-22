YOUTH FOOTBALL: ‘Four-midable’ success for Coleraine U10s

That’s just what Coleraine FC’s under 10s team has done - a feat never achieved before.

The players enjoyed a hugely successful summer winning the Foyle Cup, the Belfast Cup, the Portrush Cup and the Coleraine Cup.

Under the management of coaches Alan McBride and Stephen Hunt, the under 10s beat St Oliver Plunkett’s 1-0 in the final of the Portrush Cup.

They beat the Maiden City 3-0 in the final of the Coleraine Cup while also defeating near neighbours Ballymoney 1-0 in the final of the Foyle Cup.

The team then rounded off their ‘four-some’ season by beating Cliftonville 2-0 in the final of the Belfast Cup.

Coach Stephen Hunt said: “Self belief and hard work will always earn you success and these kids have it in abundance.”

Congratulations to the Coleraine FC under 10 team!

