The trophy was played for by East Antrim small schools from 1970. Nine of the original 12 team members from the school, which has now closed, were present for the 51st reunion at Blue Circle Cruising & Sailing Club, Magheramorne.
Guests were given a brief account of the final against The Thompson Primary School, from Ballyrobert, at Inver Park, where Newlands came back from 3 – 0 down at half-time, to win 5 – 3. 3.The team members, in recognition, later received medals from the Newlands PTA, and miniature cups from the management of the Blue Circle Cement Works, in Magheramorne.
A buffet was provided by Karen McDowell, of The Wee Café, Dunluce Street, Larne. This year there was no charity fundraiser, but it was agreed to support the local community whenever possible.
The now annual pool competition for past pupils, organised by team member Trevor Stuart, was won for the second consecutive year by Mervyn Fleck, who was presented with the Blue Circle Cup by Phil Cole, steward of the social club.
It is hoped that this cup will continue to be played for on an annual basis, which will help strengthen the fellowship of Newlands PS past pupils.