Former Larne primary school pupils strengthen fellowship through cup triumph reunion

Over 20 past pupils attended the annual Newlands Primary School Blue Circle Trophy reunion in Larne.
By James HunterContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Back row, from left to right, are: Paul Mawhinney, James Hunter, Trevor Stuart and Stephen Ramsay. Front: Sam McKinty, John Wilson, Thomas Craig (Captain), Robert Todd, and David Irvine. Courtesy of James Hunter
Back row, from left to right, are: Paul Mawhinney, James Hunter, Trevor Stuart and Stephen Ramsay. Front: Sam McKinty, John Wilson, Thomas Craig (Captain), Robert Todd, and David Irvine. Courtesy of James Hunter

The trophy was played for by East Antrim small schools from 1970. Nine of the original 12 team members from the school, which has now closed, were present for the 51st reunion at Blue Circle Cruising & Sailing Club, Magheramorne.

Guests were given a brief account of the final against The Thompson Primary School, from Ballyrobert, at Inver Park, where Newlands came back from 3 – 0 down at half-time, to win 5 – 3. 3.The team members, in recognition, later received medals from the Newlands PTA, and miniature cups from the management of the Blue Circle Cement Works, in Magheramorne.

A buffet was provided by Karen McDowell, of The Wee Café, Dunluce Street, Larne. This year there was no charity fundraiser, but it was agreed to support the local community whenever possible.

Mervyn Fleck receiving the Blue Circle Cup from Phil Cole. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Mervyn Fleck receiving the Blue Circle Cup from Phil Cole. Photo courtesy of James Hunter

The now annual pool competition for past pupils, organised by team member Trevor Stuart, was won for the second consecutive year by Mervyn Fleck, who was presented with the Blue Circle Cup by Phil Cole, steward of the social club.

It is hoped that this cup will continue to be played for on an annual basis, which will help strengthen the fellowship of Newlands PS past pupils.

The five original team members from Bankhall Road: Samuel McKinty, Tosh Craig (resident), James Hunter, Robert Todd, and Trevor Stuart. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
The five original team members from Bankhall Road: Samuel McKinty, Tosh Craig (resident), James Hunter, Robert Todd, and Trevor Stuart. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Janet Crymble taking part in the pool competition. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Janet Crymble taking part in the pool competition. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Trevor Stuart concentrating on his shot. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Trevor Stuart concentrating on his shot. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Taking on a long shot in the tournament. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Taking on a long shot in the tournament. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Blue Circle Trophy. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Blue Circle Trophy. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Sam McKinty using all his pool skills. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Sam McKinty using all his pool skills. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Davy Irvine weighing up his options on the pool table. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
Davy Irvine weighing up his options on the pool table. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
John Wilson in action during the pool competition. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
John Wilson in action during the pool competition. Photo courtesy of James Hunter
