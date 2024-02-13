Fourths hit Cookstown for five
Bann started strongly but failed to find their high tempo from the previous week. A scrappy first quarter saw Bann opening the scoring through Wilson from a low drag flick. McHugh, S McCandless and Courtney started to control in the midfield in the second quarter and Ireland doubled Bann’s lead. Bann wasted several good opportunities when well placed with Cookstown defending strongly.
Going into the second half Bann lifted their level and won a couple of short corners. R McCandless made no mistake with a powerful low drag flick to give Bann their third goal. Wilson scored Bann’s fourth and his second with a sharp finish from the middle of the circle.
Cookstown continued to push forward throughout the second half and were unlucky not to pull a goal back when a shot just went wide of the Bann goal.
R McCandless scored his second and Bann’s fifth with a thunderbolt of a strike after the initial short corner broke down. Burns should’ve scored in open play after a great run from right back but was thwarted by an excellent save by the Cookstown goalkeeper.
Bann now travel to Newry to take on their seconds in the league with the focus on keeping the pressure on the top two sides.