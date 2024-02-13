Fourths hit Cookstown for five

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bann started strongly but failed to find their high tempo from the previous week. A scrappy first quarter saw Bann opening the scoring through Wilson from a low drag flick. McHugh, S McCandless and Courtney started to control in the midfield in the second quarter and Ireland doubled Bann’s lead. Bann wasted several good opportunities when well placed with Cookstown defending strongly.

Going into the second half Bann lifted their level and won a couple of short corners. R McCandless made no mistake with a powerful low drag flick to give Bann their third goal. Wilson scored Bann’s fourth and his second with a sharp finish from the middle of the circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cookstown continued to push forward throughout the second half and were unlucky not to pull a goal back when a shot just went wide of the Bann goal.

Bann keeper Adam Crawford - in great form this season.

R McCandless scored his second and Bann’s fifth with a thunderbolt of a strike after the initial short corner broke down. Burns should’ve scored in open play after a great run from right back but was thwarted by an excellent save by the Cookstown goalkeeper.

Banbridge 4s 5 – Cookstown 4s 0 Scorers: R McCandless x2, Wilson x2 and Ireland