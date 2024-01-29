Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday (January 27) saw events management company, Born 2 Run, host the fifth instalment of their extremely popular Run Forest Run series of 5 and 10k races at Antrim Castle Gardens. With over 600 entrants, the 10k event was by far the more popular of the two events and it was the Springwell ladies who took full advantage of the conditions to record personal bests and age category places.

Bernadette Quinn was the first Springwell member to cross the line, finishing 43rd in 40:43 to win the F35 age category. A personal best from Fiona Martin saw her finish 82nd in 43:43 and claim second in the same age category, while a personal best of 44:15 from Catherine Pinkerton saw her finish 87th and second in the F45 age category.

10k - 43rd Bernadette Quinn 40:43 (1st F35), 82nd Fiona Martin 43:43 (2nd F35) PB, 87th Catherine Pinkerton 44:15 (2nd F45) PB, 146th Mark Goldsworthy 46:03, 173rd David McGaffin 47:25, 175th Jonny Rowntree 46:59, 211th Laura - Ann Carmichael 49:12, 471st Kate Allison 58:40, 481st Ivan Goldsworthy 58:53, 504th Pauline Duke 59:40, 519th Shiela McConnell 1:00:20 PB, 554th James Barr 1:02:58, 590th Alison Clarke 1:04:18, 604th Lynn Stewart Johnson 1:06:23, 605th Holly Johnson 1:06:23, 618th Karen Armstrong 1:09:19, 621st Liz McLaughlin 1:09:53, 622nd James Evans 1:09:52.

Bernadette Quinn at Antrim Castle Gardens. Credit MySportsPhoto

5k - 116th Shirley McGaffin 35:48, 136th Noeleen Cairns 38:41

A total of 57 ‘Springers’ took part in parkruns in 14 different venues. A club spokesman thanked all the volunteers who make parkrun happen: “Your efforts in all weathers are really appreciated. If you're not running on a Saturday morning, then please consider volunteering. If you are running, then please consider volunteering a family member to volunteer as your proxy.”

Aviemore - Ali SHAW 20:39; Waterworks - Colin CONNOLLY 31:00; Derry City - Chris DENTON 17:32, Ryan GRAY 20:21, Brian MOORE 21:34 PB; Ecos - Sonya COLVILLE 31:05, Kenneth BACON 43:41.

Portrush - David O'NEILL 20:16, Maurice WALKER 21:54, Stephen BEGGS 22:58, Rhys WALKER 23:40, Cathy ADAMS 24:16, Jonno JOHNSON 25:46, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:58, Michael MCKEOWN 27:09, George BRIEN 27:14, Reid JACK 27:17, Andrew WILMOT 29:14, Alanna MILLAR 30:17, Gemma WRAY 30:37, Patrick MAGEE 31:40, Andrew WILSON 32:31, Anne JACK 33:44, Amanda SCOTT 33:47, Lorraine ABERNETHY 37:27, Gemma CRAIG 38:10, Iris WILSON 38:22, Emer THOMPSON 44:37, Caitriona MACKLE 49:06, Fergal MACKLE 49:11, Peter WILSON 56:32, Roisin WALKER 56:33, Patricia CRAIG 1:01:26.

Adrian Finlay at Omagh Parkrun. Credit Springwell

Omagh - Adrian FINLAY 22:56; Antrim - Gary MOORE 25:11; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:25; Limavady - David SHIELS 21:28, Peter TEES 21:40, Deborah MC PHEE 22:59, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:01, Janet PATRICK 25:49, Ashley MC PHEE 25:59 PB, Alan WHITE 26:23, Alison C DUNCAN 27:11, John MCMICHAEL 30:16, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:16, Alan STEEN 31:31, Nicola WHITE 31:57.