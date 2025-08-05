From Park Runs to Podiums in 18 months: NI Athlete Claims Irish Bronze - Carrickfergus athlete celebrates a podium finish at the Irish Championships
Andrew is a member of North Belfast Harriers and proudly sported his club vest in his first appearance at the 2025 Irish Championships in Dublin on the 2nd and 3rd August. Confidently winning his heat on Day 1 qualified Andrew for the final on Day 2, where he claimed bronze and a podium finish.
As a late-comer to athletics, Andrew began dedicating his spare time at the beginning of 2024 to developing his speed and endurance, both important for a middle-distance athlete. His determination has helped him achieve a personal best of 1.46.79 in the 800m earlier this summer in his second ever athletics season - which places him No. 2 of all time in Northern Ireland. So, what’s in store for the rest of the season? Andrew aims to achieve Commonwealth standard for Glasgow 2026.
You can follow his journey over on Instagram @___andrewthompson