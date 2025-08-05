From Park Runs to Podiums in 18 months: NI Athlete Claims Irish Bronze - Carrickfergus athlete celebrates a podium finish at the Irish Championships

By Catherine Ogden
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 21:54 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 13:36 BST
Andrew Thompson celebrating with his family following 800m Bronze medal in his first ever Irish Championships.placeholder image
Andrew Thompson celebrating with his family following 800m Bronze medal in his first ever Irish Championships.
18 months ago, Carrick-raised, Andrew Thompson had only competed in a handful of park-run 5k races for fun. Fast-forward to now, and the 26-year-old, who is now focused on the 800m event, has become the Northern Ireland & Ulster Champion 2024, and more recently a Bronze Medalist in the Irish Championships 2025.

Andrew is a member of North Belfast Harriers and proudly sported his club vest in his first appearance at the 2025 Irish Championships in Dublin on the 2nd and 3rd August. Confidently winning his heat on Day 1 qualified Andrew for the final on Day 2, where he claimed bronze and a podium finish.

As a late-comer to athletics, Andrew began dedicating his spare time at the beginning of 2024 to developing his speed and endurance, both important for a middle-distance athlete. His determination has helped him achieve a personal best of 1.46.79 in the 800m earlier this summer in his second ever athletics season - which places him No. 2 of all time in Northern Ireland. So, what’s in store for the rest of the season? Andrew aims to achieve Commonwealth standard for Glasgow 2026.

You can follow his journey over on Instagram @___andrewthompson

Related topics:CarrickNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice