More than 100 children registered for the event and enjoyed coaching from experienced coaches and some members of the 2024 Armagh All Ireland-winning team as well as members of the Armagh Ladies team.
Healthy Kidz founder Paul Carvill was really pleased with the interest shown in the camp.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the action.
All boys together...All smiles at the Healthy Kidz Tir Na nÓg Gaelic Football Summer Camp. PT32-237. Photo: Tony Hendron
Armagh Ladies Gaelic football team member, Millie Lavery pictured with some of the girls who attended the Healthy Kidz Tir Na nÓg Gaelic Football Summer Camp. PT32-240. Photo: Tony Hendron
Founder of Healthy Kidz, Paul Carvill pictured at the Tir Na nÓg Gaelic Football Summer Camp with his daughter Kania, centre, and her friend Mila Mackle. Paul and Kania and some Healthy Kidz coaches will be heaing to New York taking their children's training programme to Irish-American communities in the Empire State. PT32-234. Photo: Tir Na nÓg summer camp
Coach Jake Bowman pictured with some of the boys who enjoyed the Healthy Kidz Tir Na nÓg Gaelic Football Summer Camp. PT32-239. Photo: Tony Hendron