27 photos from Armagh GAA fans packing popular Portadown bar

Published 28th Jul 2024, 22:14 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 22:23 BST
There was standing room only in Charlie McKeever’s Bar and Pat-Cs Lounge on Sunday (July 28) as Armagh GAA fans packed in for the All-Ireland final.

Supporters celebrated every point and erupted when Armagh scored a goal. However, the real celebrations came at the final whistle as the Orchard county edged out Galway by a single point to the claim the title.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped into the Portadown premises to capture the big match atmosphere.

Experiencing the excitement of Armagh's first appearance in the final for 21 years PT31-228.

1. Final Joy

Experiencing the excitement of Armagh's first appearance in the final for 21 years PT31-228.

Savouring the big match atmosphere at the popular venue during Sunday's All-Ireland final. PT31-222.

2. Final Joy

Savouring the big match atmosphere at the popular venue during Sunday's All-Ireland final. PT31-222.

The bar was packed with Armagh fans for Sunday's All-Ireland Final. PT31-221.

3. Final Joy

The bar was packed with Armagh fans for Sunday's All-Ireland Final. PT31-221.

Applauding a score during the Croke Park encounter. PT31-223.

4. Final Joy

Applauding a score during the Croke Park encounter. PT31-223.

