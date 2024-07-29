29 photos of Garvaghy Road GAA fans celebrating Armagh’s All-Ireland win

The sound of car horns filled the air on Portadown's Garvaghy Road late on Sunday afternoon as Armagh fans poured out of their houses and fan zones to celebrate their team's victory in the All-Ireland Gaelic Senior Football final.

Twenty two years of waiting was ended at Croke Park as captain Aidan Forker lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in front of 80,000 fans of Armagh and Galway.

A cavalcade of cars soon took to the Garvaghy Road with horns blaring and flags flying while supporters along the footpaths cheered them on, as these photos by Tony Hendron illustrate.

Sporting the county colours on All-Ireland final day. PT31-272.

A cavalcade on the Garvaghy Road on Sunday after Armagh's victory. PT31-278.

Fans of all ages were celebrating Armagh's success. PT31-258.

Churchill Park residents celebrate following Armagh's victory. PT31-265.

