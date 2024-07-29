29 photos of Garvaghy Road GAA fans celebrating Armagh’s All-Ireland win

Twenty two years of waiting was ended at Croke Park as captain Aidan Forker lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in front of 80,000 fans of Armagh and Galway.
A cavalcade of cars soon took to the Garvaghy Road with horns blaring and flags flying while supporters along the footpaths cheered them on, as these photos by Tony Hendron illustrate.
Sporting the county colours on All-Ireland final day. PT31-272.Photo: TONY HENDRON
A cavalcade on the Garvaghy Road on Sunday after Armagh's victory. PT31-278.Photo: TONY HENDRON
Fans of all ages were celebrating Armagh's success. PT31-258.Photo: TONY HENDRON
Churchill Park residents celebrate following Armagh's victory. PT31-265.Photo: TONY HENDRON
