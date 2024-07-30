31 photos from Armagh GAA’s homecoming party at the Athletic Grounds

The Athletic Grounds were a sea of orange as Armagh GAA fans turned out to welcome their All-Ireland winning heroes on Monday (July 29).

There was music and singing and plenty of opportunity to see the Sam Maguire as it was held aloft by members of the squad who defeated Galway in the Senior Football final at Croke Park on Sunday.

Photographer Liam McArdle was there to witness the scenes of joy and celebration.

Niall Grimley with The Sam Maguire Cup at Armagh All Ireland Champions Homecoming.

1. Warm Welcome

Niall Grimley with The Sam Maguire Cup at Armagh All Ireland Champions Homecoming.Photo: Liam McArdle

Fianna McGerrigan at Armagh All Ireland champions' homecoming.

2. Warm Welcome

Fianna McGerrigan at Armagh All Ireland champions' homecoming.Photo: Liam McArdle

The pefect vantage point for viewing proceedings.

3. Warm Welcome

The pefect vantage point for viewing proceedings.Photo: Liam McArdle

Barry McCambridge and Tiarnan Kelly with the Sam Maguire Cup.

4. Warm Welcome

Barry McCambridge and Tiarnan Kelly with the Sam Maguire Cup.Photo: Liam McArdle

