31 photos from Armagh GAA’s homecoming party at the Athletic Grounds

There was music and singing and plenty of opportunity to see the Sam Maguire as it was held aloft by members of the squad who defeated Galway in the Senior Football final at Croke Park on Sunday.
Photographer Liam McArdle was there to witness the scenes of joy and celebration.
1. Warm Welcome
Niall Grimley with The Sam Maguire Cup at Armagh All Ireland Champions Homecoming.Photo: Liam McArdle
2. Warm Welcome
Fianna McGerrigan at Armagh All Ireland champions' homecoming.Photo: Liam McArdle
3. Warm Welcome
The pefect vantage point for viewing proceedings.Photo: Liam McArdle
4. Warm Welcome
Barry McCambridge and Tiarnan Kelly with the Sam Maguire Cup.Photo: Liam McArdle
