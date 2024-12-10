Abbey CBGS pays tribute to ‘role model’ Jody Gormley

Long-time Abbey CBGS teacher and Gaelic football coach Jody Gormley passed away on Monday evening.

The Abbey CBGS have paid a touching tribute to long-time teacher and Gaelic football coach Jody Gormley, 53, following his passing on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Jody led the school to their famous MacRory and Hogan Cup victories in 2006.

Abbey CBGS remembered Jody with an emotional post on social media which read:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The community of Abbey CBGS, Newry is devastated at the heartbreaking news of the death of Mr Jody Gormley, our coach, teacher and friend - an exceptional individual who left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

'For the Abbey community, Jody exemplified leadership, kindness, and a confidence that made him a natural role model. Moreover, he was a natural teacher. Understanding the power of the quiet word, the importance of relationships, and the efficacy of good humour and wit in difficult times, Mr Gormley built teams both on and off the field.

'These qualities and his passion carried him to the highest levels of Gaelic football as county player and manager, leading his beloved Trillick, and brought the MacRory Cup to the Abbey after a 19-year absence and our inaugural Hogan Cup in 2006.

'Mr Gormley was not just a talented footballer; he was a warrior on and off the field, a man whose courage and determination inspired everyone fortunate enough to know him. His skill on the field inspired many, but it was his character off it that truly set him apart. Jody faced his cancer diagnosis with the same composure, dignity and determination that defined his approach to sport, never allowing his spirit to falter and always putting others before himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'While his death is heartbreaking, the lessons he imparted, and the example he set will continue to guide and inspire us. As a staff we are devastated to lose our friend.

'The thoughts, prayers and sympathies of the entire Abbey community are with Mr Gormley’s wife, Deirdre, and his children, Aine, James and Niamh, and his entire family circle and many friends. To them we extend our heartfelt condolences. Blessed Edmund Rice intercede for him.

'I measc na naingeal agus na naomh go raibh Jody.

'Mrs Gina Savage, Principal'

He was part of the Tyrone team which reached the All-Ireland final in 1995, managed Antrim and was most recently the manager of his home club, Trillick.

Jody was diagnosed with terminal cancer just three months ago, but he took the battle in stride. He hosted a ‘living wake’ in October, which brought together ex-teammates, ex-pupils, his current Trillick side and long-time friends to enjoy his company whilst still alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to be remembered as a decent person who helped people out as much as I could,” Jody told the BBC’s GAA Social Podcast recently.

“Who tried to find areas to help people improve their life and give them a wee nudge in the right direction, and obviously, as a Trillick man.”

The respect Jody garnered throughout the GAA community has been clear to see on social media with an outpouring of tributes paid.