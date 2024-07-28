All the joy and jubilation from Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone in 20 photos

Supporters at the packed Portadown venue cheered every point and the game’s only goal as the Orchard county overcame Galway in a close-fought encounter in Dublin.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured all the tension and joy of the memorable occasion.
1. Fan Zone
Every point was applauded at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fanzone. PT31-219.Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Fanzone
Armagh fans who watched the match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone. PT31-204.Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Fan Zone
Frankie McCann and son Reá (4) ready for the big match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone on Sunday. PT31-200.Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Fan Zone
Armagh fans who watched the match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone. PT31-202.Photo: TONY HENDRON
