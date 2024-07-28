All the joy and jubilation from Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone in 20 photos

Published 28th Jul 2024, 20:19 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 20:28 BST
Armagh GAA fans gathered in the Tir Na nÓg GAC clubhouse to watch their side lift the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title at Croke Park on Sunday (July 28).

Supporters at the packed Portadown venue cheered every point and the game’s only goal as the Orchard county overcame Galway in a close-fought encounter in Dublin.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured all the tension and joy of the memorable occasion.

Every point was applauded at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fanzone. PT31-219.

1. Fan Zone

Every point was applauded at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fanzone. PT31-219.

Armagh fans who watched the match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone. PT31-204.

2. Fanzone

Armagh fans who watched the match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone. PT31-204.

Frankie McCann and son Reá (4) ready for the big match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone on Sunday. PT31-200.

3. Fan Zone

Frankie McCann and son Reá (4) ready for the big match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone on Sunday. PT31-200.

Armagh fans who watched the match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone. PT31-202.

4. Fan Zone

Armagh fans who watched the match at the Tir Na nÓg GAC fan zone. PT31-202.

