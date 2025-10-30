An unforgettable year in the Armagh Senior Championship

Killeavy were the great entertainers of this year's Championship, but they fell at the quarter-final stage to Clann Eireann.

​As the dust begins to settle on another Championship season, we look back at the highlights from an unforgettable year of football in Armagh.

A new name on the cup

Sunday's final was a tremendous occasion, as both Madden and Cullyhanna were vying to win the Gerry Fagan Cup for the first time in their club's history.

There is a new name on the Gerry Fagan Cup after Madden defeated St Patrick's Cullyhanna in the SFC Final. Pics: John Merry

It was Madden's day, as they put in a superb showing in the biggest game of the year and ran out 0-20 to 0-9 winners with Darragh McMullen and Conor Grimley catching the eye, whilst their impressive defensive unit stood firm once again.

Semi-final shockers

Coming into the last four, few would have picked a Madden v Cullyhanna final, as they came up against 2024 winners Clann Eireann and 2022-23 winners Crossmaglen respectively.

Cullyhanna pulled off an incredible comeback against Crossmaglen in the Semi-final.

Madden pulled off an upset win over the Lurgan men however, taking the lead after 10 seconds via a Niall Grimley score and never letting it go.

The following night, Cullyhanna looked dead and buried, as they trailed Cross by nine with time running out, but inspired by Aidan Nugent, they hit 10 points in a row to snatch a remarkable win.

The year of comebacks

Cullyhanna weren't the only comeback kings, Culloville fought back from 10 down to defeat Clan na Gael with Fergal Kieran (pictured) scoring the winner.

Cullyhanna's semi-final comeback may the most memorable of all, but it certainly wasn't the only one. Indeed, Stephen Reel's men had to come from seven points down with 15 minutes to go to overcome St Peter's in the quarter-final.

Killeavy came back from a nine-point half-time deficit to defeat Maghery in the groups, whilst Carrickcruppen came from 10 down to usurp Armagh Harps the following night.

Arguably the most exceptional comeback of all came when Culloville trailed Clan na Gael by 10 points late on, but outscored the opposition 0-12 to 0-1 down the stretch, scoring five two-pointers in quick succession.

Killeavy had a strong year, winning the Division 1A league title for the first time in the club's history, and they'll be major Championship contenders in 2026.

Stevie's great entertainers

In a year where entertainment wasn't in short supply, Steven McDonnell's Killeavy side were perhaps the best value for money all year.

Their attack-first mindset won them a first ever Division 1A league title in club history, and they carried that into the Championship with dramatic encounters against Culloville, Maghery, Clan na Gael and Clann Eireann.

Teenagers Fergal Boylan and Aron Magennis showed their potential, and will hopefully be mainstays in this Killeavy side for years to come.

New kids on the block

The future looks bright for Carrickcruppen after their impressive Championship run, where they won three games in a row.

Speaking of young players showing their potential, Carrickcruppen had a fantastic campaign, with a squad which featured six teenagers as regular starters reaching the last eight.

Barry Flynn's young side won three games in a row, before ultimately falling short against Crossmaglen, but they are certainly an emerging team for the future.

Another emerging team is Division 1B champions Culloville, who were led by the players who won the U21 Championship title last year, such as Fergal Kieran and Taidgh O'Neill.

Their campaign finished with a disappointing loss to St Peter's, but wins over Killeavy and Clan na Gael showed the south Armagh side's potential for the fututre.

Speaking of St Peter's, although they will play Intermediate football next year, they deserve a mention for their performances this year.

Coming into the Championship with low expectations, they defeated Silverbridge and Culloville, lost out by a solitary point to Crossmaglen, and took Cullyhanna to extra-time.

A year to forget for some

Whilst the 2025 campaign is one which will be talked about for years to come, it is one that a few clubs will want to put in the rear view mirror pretty quickly.

Having reached the county final in 2023 and 2024, Clan na Gael fell flat this year, losing all three group games and crashing out.

Silverbridge and Dromintee are also sides who would have been hoping to have longer summers but finished bottom of their respective groups, and whilst Armagh Harps made it out of the group, a home defeat to Carrickcruppen and 13-point and 14-point losses to Clann Eireann and Madden respectively will make for a long winter ahead for the Harps.

A lot to look forward to

The 2026 season is set up wonderfully. Who will be lifting the Gerry Fagan Cup in twelve months’ time?

Both Madden and Cullyhanna will now rightfully see themselves as contenders, but Clann Eireann and Crossmaglen will likely be back with a vengence.

Clan na Gael will want to get back to the form they showed in previous years, whilst Killeavy will be looking at Madden and saying ‘if they can do it, so can we’.