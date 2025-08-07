​Armagh camogs gearing up for this weekend’s All-Ireland final

The Armagh team who will compete in this weekend’s All-Ireland Premier Junior Final against Laois. Pictures: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

​Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Final. Sunday August 10 (1pm) at Croke Park: Armagh v Laois

The Armagh camogs are getting ready for their biggest game of the year, as they take on Laois in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Final at Croke Park.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to captain Ciara Hill and manager PJ O’Mullan to find out how the mood is in the camp.

Armagh manager PJ O’Mullan.

‘It’s surreal at the minute’

“We're all really excited,” Hill told the Newry Reporter.

“Getting to an All-Ireland Final is bonus territory. At the start of the year we set that goal and it's been about knuckling down, especially over the last few months and we know what we wanted to get to and thankfully we've got that far now.

“We're not underestimating Laois. We know how good they are and how physical they are and I'm sure they'll be as much wanting the All-Ireland title as much as we do. So, we know that it's not going to be an easy game and we're never taking them for granted.”

Armagh overcame Roscommon in the Semi-final to reach this point, and Hill put in a stand-out display in midfield.

Having suffered some severe injury problems in recent years, she’s delighted with how the 2025 campaign has gone on a personal note.

“It's just sort of surreal at the minute. It's hard to believe, like the last time we got to Croke Park I wasn't even able to tog out,” she said.

“So getting here this time and being able to be the captain of the team it's just a really special moment for me personally. Croke Park is the best stadium in Ireland. It's where you want to play, but at the end of the day we're into an All-Ireland final and that's the key focus that we're really honing in on.

“So we're hopefully not going to let the occasion or the stadium get to us and just get the job done.”

Hill was speaking at a special event arranged by Armagh Camogie where the supporters, including many young children, were able to interact with the players and Hill says that she hopes this generation of Armagh camogs can inspire the next.

“It's lovely to see,” she said.

“You get a real sense of community when you get to see the whole of Armagh here supporting us and especially the younger generation. Hopefully we can inspire them to push on and the young camogs.

“It's great for them to see we're being represented equally now as well. It's a really lovely day and we're delighted to see everybody here with us.”

Armagh must learn from their mistakes

We also spoke to the Armagh boss O’Mullan, and he reflected on the campaign so far, including the fact that Laois got a win over his side in the group stages.

“At the start of the year that was the aim, to try and get to Croke Park and see where we could go.

“The league campaign came too soon for us, we were a new management and a new group of players. There are maybe only seven or eight of that group that have been around the last four or five years. The National League came up on us, if we were playing it in April, May and June we probably would have had a wee bit more success. But look, at the end of the league we started to get the grips of things, and things were starting to come together.

“We played Derry in the Ulster Senior Championship this year and took them to extra-time, so we took a lot from that as well. And then into the Championship, we've had a good run, it didn't matter whether Laois won or we won the last day, we knew we were in the semi-final and we're over the line in it now, so we're looking forward to the 10th of August.”

Regarding that game and what Armagh can learn from it, O’Mullan says that their discipline needs to be good this weekend.

“Well look, it's the same two teams, hopefully we have 15 players for the whole game the next day,” he said.

“We played for 55 minutes the last day with 14 players. We were in the game which was a plus for us, but we conceded too many soft goals the last day, and if we do that the next day, we'll get punished again.

“They're a good team, they'll go in as favourites and rightly so, but look, we can't really focus too much on them. If we do, we’ll take our eye off the ball; so focus is solely on ourselves.

“We’ll try and learn from the mistakes the last day, see if we can cut them out and see where it takes us.”